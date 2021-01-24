US states recorded a total of 114,000 people in hospital, significantly down from the 131,000 recorded two weeks ago.

The most recent Covid Tracking Project data reported 174,000 cases, and 3,577 deaths, down from 189,000 cases and 3,980 deaths the previous day.

The weekly view showed a 21 per cent decline in new cases, with more modest falls in hospitalisations and deaths.

There are 113,609 hospital patients with Covid-19, almost twice as many people as at the peak of the previous two surges, but hospital admissions are “dropping very quickly”, the CTP said in its weekend analysis.

“The drop we’re seeing now is very encouraging, although we’re still seeing almost three times as many new cases each day as we did at the summer peak,” CTP added. “The number of people currently hospitalized ... declined by more than 10 per cent from a week ago in 24 states.”

Testing totals are at about 2m per day. “Tests are slightly down, possibly because most of the backlogs have now been resolved,” the analysis noted.

Among the hardest-hit states, California recorded 22,972 new cases and 593 deaths. Texas identified 13,717 new cases and 407 fatalities. New York reported 12,720 new cases and 160 deaths.