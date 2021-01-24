Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
US hospital admission rates ease as new cases decline
US states recorded a total of 114,000 people in hospital, significantly down from the 131,000 recorded two weeks ago.
The most recent Covid Tracking Project data reported 174,000 cases, and 3,577 deaths, down from 189,000 cases and 3,980 deaths the previous day.
The weekly view showed a 21 per cent decline in new cases, with more modest falls in hospitalisations and deaths.
There are 113,609 hospital patients with Covid-19, almost twice as many people as at the peak of the previous two surges, but hospital admissions are “dropping very quickly”, the CTP said in its weekend analysis.
“The drop we’re seeing now is very encouraging, although we’re still seeing almost three times as many new cases each day as we did at the summer peak,” CTP added. “The number of people currently hospitalized ... declined by more than 10 per cent from a week ago in 24 states.”
Testing totals are at about 2m per day. “Tests are slightly down, possibly because most of the backlogs have now been resolved,” the analysis noted.
Among the hardest-hit states, California recorded 22,972 new cases and 593 deaths. Texas identified 13,717 new cases and 407 fatalities. New York reported 12,720 new cases and 160 deaths.
Pandemic price rises rampant on Amazon, says study
Dave Lee in San Francisco
Hundreds of the essential products that have come to define pandemic living have sustained significant price increases on Amazon this year, with some jumping to many multiples of their original price, research suggests.
Analysis published by the US Public Interest Research Group, a consumer advocacy organisation, looked at 750 “essential” items sold on Amazon’s marketplace, comparing their pre-pandemic prices to what customers paid for them at the end of 2020.
The items monitored ranged from essential products such as face masks and toilet paper to those that have become suddenly popular in lockdowns such as computer monitors.
Bolsonaro approval falls to 26% as virus rages
The approval rate for the administration of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s president, has fallen 11 points — the biggest weekly drop since he was elected in 2018 — to 26 per cent, a poll has shown.
The joint poll by Exame Research, an investment analysis unit, and IDEIA, a research institute, showed there was greater disapproval rates for the president among those with higher income and higher education.
A surge of coronavirus cases in Manaus, the gateway city to the Amazon, and a delayed vaccine rollout have undermined support for Mr Bolsonaro, according to the poll, published in the business magazine Exame.
The president maintains significant support in the country’s Centre-West — the states of Goiás, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul and the Brasília federal district — and among evangelical Christians.
“The dynamics of the serious problems in Manaus, together with the lack of perspectives on a vaccination schedule and the end of emergency aid, are the main factors that lead to the drop in popularity of the president,” Maurício Moura, founder of IDEIA, told Exame.
Joe Biden’s administration has taken its first steps to revive the flagging US economy but warned the moves were “not a substitute” for a large stimulus package, as it increased pressure on Congress to pass a $1.9tn Covid-19 relief bill. Mr Biden on Friday signed two executive orders to broaden access to food stamps and unemployment benefits.
US equities slipped on Friday as euphoria over Mr Biden’s spending plans gave way to concerns that the final package may be pared down in order to pass through Congress. On Wall Street, the blue-chip S&P 500 slipped 0.3 per cent, the first time in a week the index has closed lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, traded flat.
Switzerland’s drug regulator said it has received 42 reports of suspected adverse reactions in connection with Covid-19 vaccinations. “So far this analysis has not resulted in any change in the positive benefit/risk ratio of the vaccines,” the federal council said in a statement. Switzerland has approved both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
New Zealand has instituted a “one-way travel bubble” with the coronavirus-free Cook Islands, a self-governing Pacific Island territory. Cook Islanders will now be able to skip quarantine requirements on Auckland-bound flights after a 10-month pause, enabling family reunions with the 60,000 islanders who work in New Zealand.
The Carnival cruise ship Panorama is docked in Long Beach, California
Carnival, the world’s largest cruise operator, has extended its suspension of all US departures until the end of April and cancelled its Australian operations until mid-May in response to rising Covid-19 cases around the world. It has also cancelled European cruises on its Carnival Legend ship and pushed back the launch of its Mardi Gras ship.
Morgan Stanley’s chief executive, James Gorman, will receive $33m in total compensation for 2020, a 22 per cent increase over 2019’s $27m. In a regulatory filing, the US investment bank said 2020 “was a record year ... in terms of financial performance and in terms of advancement of the firm’s long-term strategic goals”, despite the global pandemic.
Shares in GameStop went on a wild ride on Friday, surging nearly 80 per cent after the struggling US video games retailer found itself at the centre of a battle between short-sellers and amateur online traders. The company, which has struggled for sales in the pandemic, has been a favourite of day traders, which has helped double the value of the stock since the start of the year.
UK bowling alley chain Hollywood Bowl has endured a bruising pandemic. Its chief people officer Melanie Dickinson has sold £181,420 worth of shares “for the purpose of settling personal tax liabilities”. This follows chief executive Stephen Burns, chief financial officer Laurence Keen, and their spouses offloading a little over £800,000 worth of shares.
