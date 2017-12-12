Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, will have to write a letter to the UK’s finance minister explaining why the central bank has missed its inflation target after prices increased at the fastest rate for more than five years in November.

The annual rate of change in the consumer price index rose to 3.1 per cent in November, compared with 3 per cent in October, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

The BoE governor must write a letter to the chancellor if inflation exceeds the 2 per cent target by more than 1 percentage point. Because the central bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee is already meeting this week, with an interest date decision expected on Thursday, that letter will not be published until the central bank publishes its next inflation report in February.

Prices have risen faster in the UK than in other comparable economies, after the value of the pound fell following last year’s Brexit vote. Many economists think the lower exchange rate will have a less significant effect on consumer prices next year.

Analysts had expected that inflation would remain steady at 3 per cent in November. But airfares fell less between October and November of this year than they did during the same period last year, increasing the annual rate of price growth.

Mike Prestwood, head of inflation at the ONS, said: “CPI inflation edged above 3 per cent for the first time in nearly six years, with the price of computer games rising and airfares falling more slowly than this time last year. These upward pressures were partly offset by falling costs of computer equipment.”

Sterling picked up after the data were published, rising to a session-high of slightly under $1.34, up 0.2 per cent on the day. Against the euro, the pound was 0.1 per cent stronger, with slightly more than £0.88 required for a unit of the shared currency.

Last month, the Bank of England increased interest rates for the first time in a decade, as unemployment in Britain fell to its lowest level since the 1970s.