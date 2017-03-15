UK has not ‘satisfactorily’ assessed Brexit without a deal, MPs told

Brexit secretary David Davis said the UK government has not made a “satisfactory” assessment of the economic impact of leaving the EU without a deal.

Speaking before MPs on the House of Commons Brexit committee on Wednesday morning, Mr Davis also noted that British businesses will face tariffs and non-tariff barriers if no deal can be agreed.

Prime minister Theresa May has said that “no deal is better than a bad deal” and foreign secretary Boris Johnson has said that such an outcome would be “perfectly OK”.

Mr Davis said on Wednesday: “It’s not as frightening as some people think but not as simple as some people think.”

Asked about Mr Johnson’s comment, Mr Davis said he “dealt in fact” and disparaged “throwaway lines in interviews”.

He confirmed that no Brexit deal would leave carmakers facing 10 per cent tariffs. Dairy and meat producers would be hit with tariffs of between 30 and 40 per cent on exports to the EU.

Financial services companies would lose their “passports” to operate across the bloc, Britain would fall out of the EU/US open skies aviation deal, and customs checks would take place at the Northern Ireland border, he said.

But Mr Davis said the UK government had not assessed the economic impact of such an outcome “to my satisfaction” since last year’s referendum.

He argued that much depends on what mitigating measures the UK took to offset a “no deal Brexit” and insisted he would seek a comprehensive free-trade deal with the EU.

He said the default position for Brexit if there was no deal was that the UK would trade with the EU on “most favoured nation status under World Trade Organisation arrangements”.