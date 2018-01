Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

March elections in Italy could see a surge in support for the country’s eurosceptic opposition. Paolo Gentiloni’s ruling Democratic party is trailing both a resurgent centre-right coalition led by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement in the polls. Gideon Rachman discusses what this means for Italy and the eurozone with the FT's Rome correspondent James Politi

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS