Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In the third of our summer specials, Sebastian Payne speaks to Steve Baker, the Tory MP for Wycombe and one of the Conservative party's most formidable campaigners. Whether it's through the European Research Group, his work as a Brexit minister or simply his campaigning, Baker is one of the people Downing Street fears the most, because when he's taken on policy positions, it's very difficult to combat him.

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Breen Turner.

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.