The Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes show it would be willing to tighten monetary policy quickly if US inflation does not come under control, and the EU’s top court has opened the way for Brussels to withhold funding from member states for violations of the rule of law. Plus, the FT’s Mark Vandevelde explains how Blackstone’s rent-to-buy business is working out.

Fed prepared to tighten policy more aggressively if inflation persists

Blackstone’s new real estate play: the rent-to-buy market

EU court ruling opens way for Brussels to act against Hungary and Poland

