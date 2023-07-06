We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest UK prime property news every morning.

Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, £995,000

Where On Lough Shore Road on the outskirts of Enniskillen, the largest town in County Fermanagh. By car, it’s 1 hour 40 minutes to Belfast international airport in good traffic.

What Dating to 1780, this Grade II-listed house has six bedrooms and three bathrooms and features a wine cellar, courtyard, a basement that the current owners use as an art gallery, and 11 acres of land with mature planting. It has views over Lough Erne and Devenish Island, an area of natural and cultural heritage.

Why With its origins dating back to a duel between two suitors, the property boasts a colourful history and is one of Fermanagh’s most renowned period homes.

Who Sherry FitzGerald, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate

Drumbo, County Down, £1.5mn

Where In the village of Drumbo in County Down. It’s about 20 minutes’ drive north to Belfast city centre, and the same distance east to the centre of Lisburn.

What A five-bedroom renovated Georgian house dating to 1780, with 8,161 sq ft of interior living space and 5 acres of land. Highlights include the period fireplaces, games room, pantry, wine cellar, gym, and self-contained guest apartment.

Why The property is surrounded by mature country gardens and woodland, and features a large sun terrace and a tennis court.

Who Simon Brien Residential

Armagh City, County Armagh, £1.6mn

Where In County Armagh, just a five-minute drive from the county town of the same name. Belfast international airport is about 40 miles, or an hour’s drive, away.

What A detached five-bedroom, four-bathroom house. Built in 1891, the house has been extended to include a conservatory and a large glass pool house with a mosaic-tiled, 17.5m heated swimming pool and spa, but the interiors retain many period features.

Why Set behind electric gates, the 7-acre grounds include a full-size grass tennis court, lawns, mature gardens, a lily pond, sun house and walking paths.

Who CPS Property

Holywood, County Down, £1.3mn

Where In a rural setting about 7 miles east of Belfast. George Best Belfast City airport, which operates flights to UK and European cities, is just a 10-minute drive.

What A five-bedroom house on 1.3 acres. The living space is overlooked by a glass balcony on the first floor, which also has an additional living room or playroom.

Why The architect-designed house has a traditional facade but a contemporary interior equipped with underfloor heating, Bose sound systems and sensor lighting.

Who John Minnis

Belfast, County Antrim, £1.695mn

Where In a conservation area in south-west Belfast, 20 minutes by bicycle or public transport from the city centre.

What A six-bedroom, six-reception room house built in 1889 and updated to retain its period style. The mature, landscaped gardens include a pergola and patio areas.

Why The house occupies a half-acre corner plot on Malone Park, a prestigious private avenue that is close to well-regarded primary and secondary schools as well as restaurants and wine bars.

Who Simon Brien Residential

Find out about our latest stories first — follow @FTProperty on Twitter or @ft_houseandhome on Instagram