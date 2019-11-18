Weekend catchup
The Conservatives focused on immigration over the weekend, including a promise to introduce a points-based system and remove the preferential treatment of EU migrants over welfare and charging for access to healthcare. The party refused to set an annual target for immigration numbers, but said it would create an “equal system”. Business groups expressed concerns.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the party would not "turn its back" on migration, and still expected a large amount of movement between the UK and EU after Brexit.
With one weekend poll showing the Tories have opened up a 17-point lead, Jeremy Corbyn will be hoping to reset the narrative this week in the election’s first TV debate, and his party’s subsequent manifesto launch.
The FT reported yesterday that Labour has devised what is expected to be the most leftwing party manifesto in a generation.
But of course, only one story really cut through this weekend, as Prince Andrew’s attempt to clear his name over abuse allegations spectacularly backfired.
The economy is in focus today, with Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson both due to address business leaders at the CBI's annual conference in London.
