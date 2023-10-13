All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which city, with a two-word name, is the 10th largest in Alberta, Canada?

Which actress’s two husbands have been Tom Baker and Richard Dawkins?

Richard Eyre, Trevor Nunn and Nicholas Hytner have all been artistic directors of what organisation?

Which 1957 novel, a global sensation at the time, was still banned in Soviet Union when its Russian author was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature the following year?

Which two-word phrase, which means pretending that something you want but can’t have is worthless, derives from Aesop’s fables?

Which 1992 film starred Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith?

Poly Styrene was the lead singer of which punk band?

For which show did Edie Falco win the 2010 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?

What kind of hat was regarded as a “signature” part of Jackie Kennedy’s look?