Targeting iconic American products such as Harley-Davidson motorbikes and bourbon in the fight against Donald Trump’s first round of transatlantic tariffs was just a start — the EU is now eyeing humble staples like ketchup.

European officials said that the much-loved tomato sauce condiment is one of dozens of products set to be included on an €18bn retaliation list being drawn up by the European Commission as it prepares for a decision by Mr Trump to hit EU cars and car parts with punitive duties. Other items likely to be included on the list include frozen fish, raisins, suitcases and even adhesive bandages.

The EU is bracing itself for a decision by the US in the coming weeks on whether imported cars and car parts constitute a national security threat.

The investigation follows repeated complaints from Mr Trump that the US car industry is treated unfairly and his threats to impose a 20 per cent tariff on car imports. The EU now charges a 10 per cent tariff on imported passenger vehicles that is higher than the 2.5 per cent duty applied by the US, although the US also has a 25 per cent tariff on light trucks.

Such treatment, Mr Trump argues, has led to what was a $151bn trade deficit in 2017 with the EU.

Mr Trump earlier this year applied tariffs to steel and aluminium imports from the EU as part of a broader crackdown on metals imports — a step that prompted EU retaliation against €2.8bn worth of US goods. Those tariffs prompted Harley-Davidson to announce that it was moving some production outside the US to avoid the EU tariffs. Bourbon makers have also complained that the new European import taxes will hit their sales in the EU.

Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU’s trade commissioner, told national ambassadors on Wednesday that the bloc needed to be prepared in case arguments against the car tariffs from governments and business fell on deaf ears, with a possibility that the US may introduce measures as soon as September.

Brussels estimates that as much as $58bn worth of EU products could be hit by Mr Trump’s new tariffs on cars and parts. This means that, if the EU were to apply the same procedures it used in the case of steel and aluminium, it would then target as much as €10bn worth of US products with equivalent duties.

European officials said that opting for an €18bn list would give the EU more flexibility when setting the level of additional tariffs applied to US products. It would also provide some room for manoeuvre as the commission prepares to consult with national governments on the precise contents of the list.

Whether the EU is now considering the right targets to counter the auto tariffs is unclear. Kraft Heinz, the Pittsburgh-based maker of Heinz Tomato Ketchup, already has substantial manufacturing operations in Europe. A spokesman for the company told the Financial Times that all the tomato sauce it now sells in Europe is made in Europe.

Kraft Heinz has already become embroiled in Mr Trump’s trade fight with Canada, which put tomato sauce on its list of retaliatory tariffs. But the company closed its Canadian ketchup plant in 2014.

The preparations come even as the EU steps up efforts to dissuade Mr Trump from imposing the car tariffs, which it is feared would lead to an all-out trade war.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, is preparing to travel to Washington later this month with a proposal for so-called pluri-lateral talks among the world’s major car exporters on lowering tariffs.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the idea on Thursday. A spokeswoman for Wilbur Ross, the US commerce secretary, who is overseeing the investigation into possible auto tariffs, pointed to recent comments by him saying it was premature to say if the tariffs would even go into effect.

Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor, indicated backing for that idea at a press conference on Thursday, saying talks among all countries active in the international car market “could be an option that I can imagine”. But she also qualified that remark, saying any such discussions would have to be in compliance with World Trade Organization rules.

A spokeswoman for the French economy ministry also underlined that any trade talks with the US could only happen once Mr Trump’s tariff “threats are lifted”.

“The EU must continue to remain united in its position with respect to the US. That is what gives our position strength,” the spokeswoman said. “Any new position must be agreed by all EU member states” and trade talks “would need to benefit the EU as a whole,” she added.

Additional reporting by Guy Chazan in Berlin