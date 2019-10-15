Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the retrial of former Barclays bankers over the bank's arrangements with Qatar at the height of the financial crisis, the poor level of support among banks for a climate change initiative backed by Bank of England governor Mark Carney, and the Fed's decision to drop the introduction of tougher liquidity rules for foreign banks. With special guest, Erkin Nosinov, a director at BCS Consulting.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Caroline Binham, financial regulation correspondent, David Crow, banking editor, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.