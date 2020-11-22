Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Confirmed58,039,911
Deaths1,372,537
Toronto to enter lockdown after record high new cases
People with and without masks walk past the Hudson’s Bay flagship store in Toronto’s Queen Street
Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, ordered a lockdown on metropolitan Toronto from Monday after a record high number of new coronavirus cases were reported at the weekend.
The province recorded 1,534 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, following a record 1,588 on Saturday, prompting officials to impose a lockdown on Canada’s largest city.
Of the total, about 460 were reported in Toronto, 490 in Peel Region, and 130 in York Region, according to provincial health minister Christine Elliott.
From Monday, all outdoor dining and patios closed will be shut in Toronto as well as neighbouring Peel.
“Take-out, drive-thru and delivery options remain available and are strongly encouraged to support local businesses,” the city said in a statement.
Toronto mayor John Tory urged city residents to follow the health guidelines as the city closed many stores. Malls were shut, except for essential businesses. Large retailers with a grocery section can remain open at 50 per cent capacity.
All hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and tattoo parlours, indoor gyms and recreational programmes are suspended.
“Residents are asked to stay home, except for essential trips for groceries, health care, child care, school and work,” the Toronto city statement said.
Canada has reported more than 326,000 cases since the pandemic began, with more than 11,400 fatalities. Of those, Ontario accounted for about 104,000 cases and 3,500 deaths.
Health officials warned of a heightened threat to the country as the holiday season approached.
“Both community transmission and outbreaks are contributing to Covid-19 spread in Canada, including spread to high risk populations and settings,” Theresa Tam, the country’s chief medical officer, said on Sunday.
“Our best protection, now and into the holiday season, is to limit errands and outings to the essentials, keep in-person social activities to our existing household and strictly and consistently maintain public health practices,” she added.
Only 32% support UK’s handling of pandemic, poll indicates
Just 32 per cent of British adults approve of their government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the same level as a fortnight ago despite hopes over a vaccine, according to a new survey.
However, the percentage disapproving has fallen to 47 per cent from 51 per cent two weeks ago.
The Opinium Research survey found that 66 per cent of respondents said they would be likely to take a vaccine if it is free, available and the government recommended such a course. Only 24 per cent said they would not be vaccinated.
However, if the vaccine is not free of charge, 58 per cent said they would be vaccinated, while 31 per cent said they would be unlikely to do so.
Compulsory vaccination was supported by 42 per cent of respondents, the poll found. Almost two thirds, 64 per cent, supported a ban on the posting of anti-vaccine conspiracy theories online.
Roughly half of UK adults, 51 per cent, said they were worried that a vaccine might not be safe, while 47 per cent doubted its efficacy and 57 per cent were concerned about possible side effects.
Opinium found that 54 per cent of UK adults would prefer Covid-19 restrictions to be in place over Christmas if it means that fewer restrictions would be required in January.
The pollsters surveyed 2,001 adults on November 19-20.
News you might have missed …
Despite the pandemic, American consumers are forecast to open their wallets this holiday shopping season — even if they will be doing much of it online. Over the 75-day period leading up to Christmas, retail sales are predicted to increase 2.4 per cent from the same period a year ago, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse.
The pandemic’s boost to the digital, automation and technology industries is set to exacerbate gender inequality, as new jobs are being taken largely by men. Nearly 800,000 new positions have been created in programming and related services across the EU, US, UK, Japan and Australia this year, FT analysis shows.
Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, has sunk into a second recession in less than five years, battered by the oil price crash brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Gross domestic product contracted 3.6 per cent in the three months to September 30, after shrinking 6.1 per cent in the previous quarter, official data show.
Singapore and Hong Kong suspended plans to launch a “travel bubble” from Sunday that would have enabled passengers between the two Asian cities to skip quarantine under certain circumstances. The plan was postponed for two weeks after Hong Kong reported 43 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday.
Technicians work at the Regeneron laboratory in Tarrytown, New York
Regeneron has received US emergency approval for its antibody treatment, which was hailed by president Donald Trump as a cure for his Covid-19. The Food and Drug Administration greenlighted the antibody cocktail for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 patients at high risk of developing severe symptoms.
NetJets, a private jet operator owned by Berkshire Hathaway, is ordering more aircraft next year as private aviation rebounds faster than commercial airlines. Columbus, Ohio-based NetJets said it would order 40-50 planes in 2021. The company had earlier cut its order to about 30 this year, down from 60 in 2019.
UK technology group Sage’s reliance on software subscriptions has grown as it works to boost overall recurring revenue, which it expects to rise by up to 5 per cent over the next financial year. The growth was tempered by a 25.8 per cent fall in other sales. Total revenue dipped 1.7 per cent to £1.9bn.
Wish, the ecommerce platform that sells cheap Asia-made goods to the masses, said it had revenue of $1.7bn in the first nine months of 2020, up nearly a third on last year, as it prepares for an initial public offering in New York. Wish said the coronavirus pandemic had affected business, disrupting supply chains from China.
