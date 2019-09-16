The confrontation between the US and Iran risks spinning out of control. If the weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities were launched by Iranian proxies, they will mark a reckless escalation both of Tehran’s resistance to US pressure and of its struggle for supremacy with its biggest regional rival. The incident has laid bare, too, the vulnerability of the Saudi oil industry despite its vast military spending — and the influence the kingdom still exerts on global crude prices despite the US shale boom. The pressure on President Donald Trump to retaliate may be irresistible. A wiser, though difficult, course would be to seek ways to de-escalate the situation.

Much is still unclear about Saturday’s attacks. There are claims that they could have originated in Iranian territory, which would amount to an act of war. If Iranian proxies were responsible, it has yet to be established whether they were by drones launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen, or missiles fired from Iraq by Iranian-linked militias. If the former, their sophistication suggests they could only have been carried out with Iranian assistance. If the attacks originated from Iraq, a US ally, that complicates any US response.

The overwhelming likelihood is that this was Iranian technology used to strike at Tehran’s enemies. Targeting the heart of the Saudi oil industry is a graver provocation than seizing tankers in the Gulf, or shooting down US drones. Iran’s attacks have, until now, been carefully calibrated. This one — unless it succeeded beyond Tehran’s expectations — seems a perilous miscalculation.

Iran’s behaviour is inexcusable, but it is hardly unforeseeable. The root cause of the crisis remains Mr Trump’s impetuous decision to withdraw from the Obama-era nuclear agreement with Iran, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Though imperfect, the deal was working and represented a rare success for global diplomacy.

The White House’s subsequent strategy of “maximum pressure” — strangling Iran’s economy in the hope of forcing it to renegotiate the nuclear deal — has sharply reduced Iranian oil exports, sent its economy into recession and squeezed its currency. Less noticed has been an escalating shadow war in recent weeks by US allies, mostly Israel, on Iranian and Shia proxy allies in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq. Tehran had signalled it would respond, and made clear that if blocked from selling its oil, it would find ways to block others.

Mr Trump repeated on Monday that US forces were “locked and loaded depending on verification” of who was behind the attacks. He may not be able to pull back from military reprisals against Iran as he did last month — even after firing his hawkish national security adviser John Bolton last week. However hard it would be after such a massive provocation, the US would be well-advised to show restraint. A heavy-handed response risks emboldening hardliners in Iran and speeding up the escalatory spiral.

Reversing the escalation would mean finding a way to return, step by step, to the 2015 agreement. A mooted meeting of Mr Trump and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani this month could have been a start, but Tehran clearly saw it as a mere photo opportunity. France’s President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a $15bn credit line to help Iran’s economy make up for lost oil revenues, if Tehran returns to full compliance with the nuclear accord. Companies are unlikely to use such a facility, however, while the US threatens to shut them out of the dollar trading system. To avoid all-out war in the Middle East, something now has to give. The danger is that neither side is ready to give first.