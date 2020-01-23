FT subscribers can click here to receive FirstFT every day by email.

China has put travel restrictions on at least three big cities hit by a fast-expanding deadly virus, as authorities battle to contain an outbreak that has overwhelmed local hospitals and sparked global alarm.

In Wuhan, a city of more than 10m people where the coronavirus is believed to have originated, all public transport in and out of the city was closed on Thursday morning ahead of the lunar new year holiday, when hundreds of millions typically travel across the country. For some perspective, Wuhan is five times the size of London.

The authorities later extended similar restrictions to Huanggang city, south-east of Wuhan. In nearby Ezhou, trains were stopped from leaving or entering the city. Beijing, meanwhile, has cancelled large public events, including lunar new year celebrations. Beijing’s Forbidden City, one of China’s biggest tourist attractions, said it would close until further notice.

China’s slow response aided the coronavirus outbreak. The outbreak has been linked to a food market in Wuhan that sells freshly slaughtered, or “warm” meat. Despite health warnings, China’s preference for “warm” rather than chilled meat has driven the risk of disease.

The “Year of the Pig” has gone from bad to worse for the Chinese Communist party and China’s President Xi Jinping, writes editor James Kynge. So far, there is little cause to expect the Year of the Rat, which starts on Saturday, will turn out any better. (FT, South China Morning Post, Guardian)

Davos Debrief

US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin criticised Greta Thunberg on Thursday, challenging the economic impact of the climate activist’s call for investors to divest completely from fossil fuels.

“After she goes and studies economics in college she can come back and explain that to us.”

Later Thursday, Mr Mnuchin and Bruno Le Maire, the French finance minister, formally declared a truce in their fight over digital taxation after the US dropped its insistence that any international taxation agreement should be optional, making the prospects for a global deal in 2020 significantly brighter.

Meanwhile, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong chief executive, defended her government’s handling of protesters and police conduct. Business leaders in Davos are privately expressing concerns about China’s coronavirus outbreak.

Follow Davos like a pro: here’s a recap of Day 3 and the full agenda. Find our Davos 2020 coverage here and read Moral Money’s Davos Special Edition, which publishes daily at 05:00 GMT this week. We’re also offering a free 30-day trial for those who aren’t already FT subscribers — sign up at ft.com/moralmoney. (FT, CNBC, WEF)

In the news

Myanmar ordered to stop alleged genocide The International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar must stop alleged genocidal acts against Rohingya Muslims and preserve evidence of previous possible crimes by the military. Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi acknowledged that war crimes “may have been committed”, writing in the FT that the country needs time to deliver justice. (FT)

Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has accused human rights groups of making ‘unproven statements’ about the crackdown © AFP via Getty Images

Huawei CFO awaits extradition ruling A US request to extradite Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, from Canada is now in the hands of a Vancouver judge after the first phase of the case concluded on Thursday. Justice Heather Holmes did not indicate when she would make her decision. (FT)

Americans killed fighting Australian bushfires Three US firefighters were killed in a plane crash while working to put out blazes in Australia’s alpine region. The three men, whose names have not yet been released, were experienced aerial firefighters. (Reuters)

Opioid drugmaker sentenced John Kapoor, the founder of the drugmaker Insys was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for masterminding a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a dangerous painkiller. FT’s Hannah Kuchler collaborated with PBS Frontline to investigate the company’s rise and fall. (FT)

A message from Hannah: As I cover the healthcare industry, it can be difficult to get across the magnitude of the opioid crisis. If you or anyone you know has first hand experience of the crisis, or contact with Insys, or patients who were prescribed their drug Subsys, please urge them to email me at hannah.kuchler@ft.com.

Nadler argues for Trump’s removal, Trump hits back Democrats pressed their arguments for why the Senate should remove US President Donald from office in the third day of the impeachment trial, while Mr Trump has claimed the case is “loaded with lies and misrepresentations”. Lev Parnas loomed over the trial. (FT)

House impeachment manager Jerry Nadler is proving a draw for criticism from Republican operatives © SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Holocaust remembrance in Jerusalem World leaders from nearly 50 countries gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz. Even from the World Holocaust Forum, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, was closely managing the impeachment trial. (Washington Post, NYT)

Portuguese banker in dos Santos probe found dead Nuno Ribeiro da Cunha, who was named by Angolan prosecutors as a suspect in the embezzlement probe involving Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s richest woman, has been found dead in Lisbon. Portuguese police told local media that “everything pointed to suicide”. (FT)

Lagarde launches strategic review The European Central Bank will examine whether it should alter its €200bn corporate bond holdings to take account of climate change, Christine Lagarde promised on Thursday as she launched its first strategic review in 16 years. (FT)

US to crack down on ‘birth tourism’ The Trump administration has published new rules to crack down on “birth tourism” by making it harder for pregnant women to travel to the US to secure American citizenship for their babies by giving birth in the country. (FT)

The day ahead

Sundance film festival opens The 10-day film festival kicks off in Park City, Utah, on Thursday evening. Here are six films to watch this week if you’re joining a snowy, starstuded red carpet. (FT)

Chinese new year The annual ritual is the biggest human migration on earth, which comes at a particularly bad time this year as the Wuhan virus spreads. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT's Week Ahead.

What else we’re reading

Iran’s unspoken succession battle A tense battle is brewing over who will replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s 80-year-old supreme leader, when he dies. The decision will determine Iran’s fate for decades to come. In recent weeks, the balance has tilted in favour of the Revolutionary Guards and their hardline supporters. Here are five books to read to understand the roots of the conflict between Tehran and the west. (FT)

The guilty verdict on the Republican party How did America’s Grand Old Party turn into a rigged jury for Mr Trump? asks Edward Luce. Republicans have been taking their cue from Pat Cipollone, White House counsel, part of whose case is that the US president’s impeachment was “rigged”. Meanwhile, Joe Biden on Thursday detailed his plan to regain leadership post-Trump. (FT, Foreign Affairs)



Climate activists not welcome China has been working to cut down on environmental damage at home and demonstrate its commitment to reducing the global impact of climate change. But the type of climate activism made popular by Greta Thunberg is all but taboo in the country. (Bloomberg)



The truth about weekend working Up to one-third of the UK workforce does some form of paid work over the weekends. Emma Jacobs spoke to professional salaried workers, the self-employed and those in low-paid casual work to construct a portrait of weekend working in Britain — and understand the effect of weekend work on wellbeing, family life and our sense of autonomy. Has the idea of the weekend changed for good? (FT)

How Microsoft changed US tax laws It’s the golden age for corporate tax avoidance. Microsoft managed to shift at least $39bn in US profits to Puerto Rico, where the company paid a tax rate of nearly 0%. When the IRS stepped up its game, Microsoft deployed an army of lobbyists to change the laws. (ProPublica)

On the frontline of deforestation in the Amazon How could we apply the lessons learned in Brazil to future global food production and agriculture? In a new audio feature for a series of FT Special Reports on sustainable food and agriculture, author Fred Pearce sits down with our markets editor Anna Gross. (FT)

Be mindful of how we treat mental health Over the past few years, we have seen businesses commit with great fanfare to new mental health initiatives, from training mental health first-aiders to bringing in puppies and yoga classes. These projects are certainly well intentioned. But the sad truth is we have no idea if they work, or even if they cause more harm. (FT)

Companies are throwing money at mental health without knowing which treatments are effective © Getty

Video of the day

The future of cyber security By 2050, smart cities and homes will be the norm. In this hyperconnected world, the threat cybercriminals pose will only grow. Read more in our Special Report: How will we stay safe in 2050? (FT)