Officers are using an anti-fraud app to detect people who view overseas websites

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/63d65f6a-045d-4da8-b170-c30642cea5cc





Chinese police are using a new anti-fraud app installed on more than 200m mobile phones to question people who have viewed overseas financial news sites, and Brazil’s first openly gay state governor enters the country’s race for president. Plus, the FT’s Houston correspondent, Justin Jacobs, explains why new biofuels refineries are creating headaches for the food industry.





China uses app to monitor access to overseas financial news sites

https://www.ft.com/content/84b6b889-ae03-47f7-9cd0-bd604b21d5de

Brazil governor pitches third way between Bolsonaro and Lula in 2022 elections - with Michael Stott

https://www.ft.com/content/06b00d4b-9cf9-41d3-b888-50ee8613bf12





‘Diesel vs doughnuts’: new biofuel refineries squeeze US food industry - with Justin Jacobs

https://www.ft.com/content/b5839a04-a06a-49c1-8622-2974cbb9a84a

British hedge fund partner plots return of Trump-era social network Parler

https://www.ft.com/content/261fecd4-715f-4b90-a7fa-57d7d4013788





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.