This week we’re bringing you an extended edition of the podcast recorded during a webinar hosted by the FT Live events team. Host Miranda Green is joined by FT columnist Stephen Bush, the FT’s public policy editor Peter Foster and Jane Green, professor of political science at Nuffield College, University of Oxford, to answer subscribers’ questions on factors that will shape the outcome of 2024’s UK general election. How much will Brexit matter, who will be more convincing on law and order and immigration, and how will the generation divide play out?

Presented by Miranda Green. Produced by Anna Dedhar. The executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer is Breen Turner and the FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

