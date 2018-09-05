Emerging market assets from South Africa to Indonesia dropped further on Wednesday, as investors cut their exposure in the face of global trade tensions and a rising dollar.

Indonesian stocks led declines in Asia, tumbling more than 4 per cent, while declines for Chinese equities reached 2 per cent. In early trading in London, the South African rand resumed a drop that has left it the worst performing EM currency this week.

While homegrown problems in both Turkey and Argentina have made them the weakest links across emerging markets this year, there are signs of contagion in which shaken investors are now looking to reduce their broad exposure to EM currencies, stocks and bonds.

“The momentum right now is quite strong, so you don’t want to stand in front of it,” said Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia-Pacific at JPMorgan Asset Management. “People are getting quite emotional about the recent correction and investors can stay like this for some time.”

The rise in the US currency since April has been a major headache for EMs, with the amount of dollar-denominated debt they have more than doubling to $3.7tn over the past decade, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

The dollar index is up 0.5 per cent this week, helped by a robust US manufacturing survey released on Tuesday.

“People are now looking beyond idiosyncratic issues and more generally at spillover and contagion, and which economies are most vulnerable,” said Dwyfor Evans at State Street Global Markets.

At the same time, the trade tensions that threaten to slow the global economy are again in focus. A consultation period on US president Donald Trump’s proposal to impose tariffs on $200bn more of Chinese exports expires on Thursday. Chinese equities have been hit by the threat of an escalation in the trade fight, and the CSI 300, a benchmark for mainland-listed stocks, dropped 2 per cent on Wednesday.

“The strength of yesterday’s US manufacturing [survey], suggests that while President Trump’s trade policy buffets the global economy, it isn’t doing any visible damage to the US economy,” noted Kit Juckes, a foreign exchange strategist at Société Générale, who expects any bounce for EM currencies to be shortlived.

As Asian trading drew to a close, Jakarta’s stock market was facing the severest pressure with a more than 4 per cent decline. The rupiah is trading close to its weakest level since the 1998 Asian financial crisis, at 14,930 against the dollar.

Elsewhere, it was the South African rand that remained in investors’ crosshairs after the country’s factories reported their sharpest drop in more than two years in August. Coming a day after news that the country had fallen into its first recession since 2009 in the first half of the year, the rand was off 2 per cent at 15.65 to the dollar. South African equities were down 1.4 per cent.

Although Asian markets have so far fared better than their emerging market peers, analysts caution that the region has its own problems. Strategists at Morgan Stanley said the stable renminbi has bolstered Asia over the past month, but added that “risks are building” in Asian currency markets.

They said a pick-up in trade tensions will “not help these markets either”, but pointed out that the impact could be mitigated to some degree if the People’s Bank of China manages to keep the renminbi in check.

Additional reporting by Alice Woodhouse