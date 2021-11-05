Glow Lamp for Kaia by Sophie Dries

French architect and designer Sophie Dries’s subtly luminous light references the clean lines of Viennese secessionist architecture. A variation on the papier-mâché process is combined with glass by a Bavarian artist to create uniquely textural chandeliers. The globes – available in combinations of one to eight clusters – reimagine the ostrich egg, and each fixture is made to order. POA, kaialighting.com

The Unbound Collection by Space Copenhagen for Gubi

Space Copenhagen has artfully reimagined the traditional Japanese lantern. Its collection for design company Gubi – comprising two table lamps and a floor-standing lamp – has an organically shaped grey marble base and is topped by a white linen or natural canvas shade. “Design is a balancing act between the elegant and the crafted, the refined and the naive, and this light is not just for solving practical needs, but also creates the sense of peace and harmony required for a perfectly balanced space,” says designer Signe Bindslev Henriksen. From £489, gubi.com

Paradise by Lindsey Adelman

The New York designer known for her blown-glass creations fused with industrial materials has launched Paradise – intricately woven wire, textured glass and brass chains that are customisable to create a grand feature flowing down a central staircase or to illuminate a dining area. Smaller sconces and pendants complement statement pieces. From $7,500 for the PS 01.01 configuration, lindseyadelman.com

Coordinates by Michael Anastassiades for FLOS

Inspired by the Cartesian grid, designer Michael Anastassiades’s Coordinates light installation – originally conceived for New York’s Four Seasons restaurant – consists of vertical and horizontal light strips that create geometrical designs. The series, which now includes wall-mounted configurations, has an opal-white silicone diffuser emitting a subtle glow. From £480, heals.com

Kaiser Idell table lamp by Fritz Hansen

The iconic 1930s lamp by Christian Dell has been updated with brass hardware and a matte-grey finish. The reflective shade can be used directionally to spotlight a work area or pool light in a corner of the room. From $767, fritzhansen.com

100 pendant light by Bocci

“For 100 we developed a method to make fascinating shapes but realised the most interesting complexity remains hidden inside the volume,” says Bocci’s creative director Omer Arbel of the brand’s latest light installation, consisting of a series of glass bubbles. The finished results are one-of-a-kind, exquisitely blown sculptural pendants that cast subtly diffused light. From £510, bocci.com

Cosmic Collection by Atelier001

Handcrafted by Notting Hill-based Atelier001, Solstice, part of the Cosmic collection, draws inspiration from extra-terrestrial forms, interpreted as hand-spun metal fixtures created through heat, oxidisation and the application of pigment and acids that create patinas on brass and bronze finishes. Shown is the Solstice Ore table light, lit with integrated LED elements from within. From £3,450, atelier001.com

Soren Globe light, Soren light and Pium wall light by Pinch

New additions to the collection include a smaller Soren lamp (£845) and Globe pendant (£2,145). Each fixture has a faceted wire frame that can be seen through the linen and banana-fibre shade when illuminated. In the same vein, its new seed-like Pium wall light (£425) radiates with a soft light. pinchdesign.com