A key Republican senator has called for big changes to a tax bill working its way through the Senate, raising more doubts about the party’s ability to deliver tax changes before Christmas as planned and increasingly expected by financial markets.

Susan Collins, a centrist Republican from Maine who handed a blow to President Donald Trump by blocking healthcare changes he advocated earlier this year, signalled in interviews on Sunday that she still had a long list of concerns about the Republican tax bill.

“I want to see changes in that bill, and I think there will be changes,” she told ABC News.

The “biggest mistake”, she said, was a provision in the Senate bill that would remove the “individual mandate”, a requirement that all Americans have healthcare and face fines if they don’t that was a key component of the “Obamacare” reforms.

Ms Collins said she could go along with removing the mandate and the resulting fines, but only if separate bipartisan healthcare legislation was passed first to address the potential impact on insurance premiums, creating a major hurdle for tax reform efforts in the Senate.

Among her other concerns were another core component of the Senate bill that would make corporate tax cuts permanent while individual tax cuts would expire after a decade. She said she also believed that a cut in the corporate rate could be less radical to help distribute more gains to the American middle class and to restore deductions for state and local property taxes now missing from Senate legislation.

“That would really help middle income taxpayers,” she said.

Objections from Ms Collins and concerns expressed by other Republican senators have left the Trump administration’s hopes for a quick victory on tax hanging by a thread. Adding to that are polls showing the tax changes are unpopular and a special election in Alabama where polls show a tightening race as the Senate candidate, Roy Moore, faces a growing list of sex allegations.

Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, said he was still working with Republicans including Ms Collins to address their concerns. But he also made clear that the Trump administration was holding firm on its desire to see the individual healthcare mandate struck down in the tax bill.

“This isn’t a bargaining chip. The president thinks we should get rid of it. I think we should get rid of it,” he told Fox News.

Mr Mnuchin insisted that the tax reform plan remained on track after the passage of a tax bill by the House of Representatives last week and a separate bill’s move out of the Senate Finance Committee, clearing the way for votes by the full Senate after Thanksgiving.

“We're going to get something to the president to sign this year because this is all about creating growth in the economy,” he said.

But the scepticism expressed by Ms Collins and other Republicans has left party leaders in the Senate and the administration again facing a tough balancing act.

Ron Johnson, a Republican senator from Wisconsin, wants to see more benefits for small “pass through” businesses in the tax changes. Deficit hawks such as Bob Corker and Jeff Flake, who already have a combative relationship with Mr Trump, have also said they are concerned about the impact on government debt.

Adding to the time pressure is the growing controversy surrounding Mr Moore in Alabama, who has denied allegations that he molested teenaged girls while he was a young prosecutor.

Were Republicans to lose that once-safe seat in the Senate in a December 12 election they could see their majority in the chamber fall to 51-49, meaning they could afford to lose only one vote to pass tax reform with vice-president Mike Pence able to cast the deciding vote in the case of a tie.