Share buybacks are a strategy companies use to return excess cash to their shareholders. But recently, they’ve exploded in popularity, and that’s sparked strong discussions inside financial circles. The FT’s US financial editor Brooke Masters explains why share buybacks have become so hotly debated.

For further reading:

If companies are going to buy back shares, they should pay a fair price

Share buybacks need less hate and more scrutiny

Record buyback spree attracts shareholder complaints

