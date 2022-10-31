Late November heralds one of the highlights in the FT Weekend calendar — our annual Books of the Year series — in which FT writers and critics choose their favourite titles of the past 12 months on subjects ranging from politics, economics, science and history to art, tech, food and the environment. Novels, poetry and audiobooks too, of course. We can’t wait.

As always, we like to make our discerning readers part of the series. Do you have a favourite book or audiobook that was published in 2022? And would you like to know what books your fellow FT readers are enjoying? We would love to hear from you. Comment below to tell us your choice, plus a few sentences about why others should read it. We’ll publish a selection of the best responses on FT.com.

