“An indebted Africa cannot be a rising Africa,” Akinwumi Adesina, head of the African Development Bank, told a gathering of the region’s heads of state, senior ministers and leading financiers last year.

That warning is acquiring greater weight as government debt burdens tick up in many African countries on the back of a rising dollar, low commodity prices, rapid borrowing during the low interest rate era and sliding currencies.

The problem is not unique to Africa. Between 2014 and 2016, repayments of foreign debt by developing countries as a proportion of government revenues rose from an average of 6.7 per cent to 9.7 per cent, according to an analysis of 122 countries by the Jubilee Debt Campaign. For many, the proportion is much higher.

The JDC — which helped orchestrate debt forgiveness after the debt crises of the 1980s and 1990s — says debt repayments by this measure are at their highest since 2007 and have reached dangerous levels. It warns that “a new debt crisis has begun in the global south” led by creditors hungry for yield after interest available from government debt in the developed world fell to zero or less.

“In countries where debt crises have arisen, the danger is that the International Monetary Fund and others will bail out reckless lenders, increasing debt burdens and leading to years of economic stagnation, just as in Greece,” says Tim Jones, economist at JDC. “Instead, reckless lenders should be made to shoulder some of the costs of recent economic shocks by accepting lower repayments.”

In much of Africa, memories of the debt crisis remain particularly painful, as IMF-led structural adjustments often compounded economic hardship.

Of the 20 countries with the highest level of foreign debt payments to government revenue, eight are in Africa including top-placed Angola, where 44 per cent of revenues are spent on debt service, according to the Jubilee Debt Campaign.

African countries prominent among those with greatest debt burdens Country Government debt service to revenues, % Angola 44 Lebanon 42 Chad 39.2 Ghana 36.8 Bhutan 27.1 Montenegro 26.8 Sri Lanka 23.7 Grenada 23.5 Jamaica 23.1 Gambia 21.9 Fiji 21.5 Belize 20.9 Mozambique 20.2 Malawi 18.3 Laos 18.2 Jordan 17.5 Tunisia 16.6 Dominican Republic 16.3 Gabon 16.1 Marshall Islands 15.1 Source: Jubilee Debt Campaign with data from World Bank and IMF

One factor Africa’s indebted countries have in common is sharp devaluations of their currencies against the US dollar. Since mid-2014, the Mozambique metical is down 56 per cent against the dollar, the Angolan kwanza 41 per cent and the Ghanaian cedi 36 per cent, for example.

But while campaigners are sounding the alarm, the consensus among market economists is: not yet.

“Debt levels and burdens are definitely up. This is worrying but it is nothing like the 1980s and 90s, when it was common for countries’ debts to be many times GDP,” says John Ashbourne, Africa economist at Capital Economics, a London-based consultancy.

“All the US dollar borrowing [by African governments] has freaked people out, but in fact it is still very small compared to the economic output of Africa as a whole.”

The impact of rising US interest rates is also likely to be much less damaging than it was as recently as the “taper tantrum” of 2013, when investors dumped emerging market debt after the US said it would begin reining in its expansionary monetary policies.

Communication by the US Federal Reserve has been much clearer, bond prices have adjusted to take account of its guidance on interest rate rises this year, and Africa’s big currency adjustments against the dollar have already happened.

Despite some isolated upsets — such as Mozambique’s tuna bond debacle and its failure to disclose more than $1bn of government-backed loans — recent borrowing has been spent in large part on much-needed projects to boost economic output, such as upgrades to power grids and other infrastructure.

“There is a cost to that, but there is also a tangible benefit that will not necessarily be borne out in the short-term numbers,” Mr Ashbourne notes.

It is also the case that many African governments have more financing options than they did in the late 20th century, and more experience managing refinancing needs when times get lean.

Western governments and multilateral lenders are no longer the only game in town. Regional pools of institutional capital have grown substantially, as have new sources of foreign capital such as China — whose loans are “probably the only reason Angola is not in default now”, according to Charles Robertson, chief economist at Renaissance Capital, a Moscow-based investment bank with a focus on emerging markets.

In terms of government debt burdens, Mr Robinson says there is greater vulnerability in some Asian and European countries, “perhaps because most governments [in Africa] are very cautious about running into these issues again”.

However, if government debt in Africa seems high but manageable for now, the greater risk may lie in the rising debts of banks and corporations across the region.

While sovereign debt is well-monitored and relatively easy to track, the scale of corporate indebtedness and the degree to which governments are on the hook is often not clear until things blow up — as happened in Mozambique.

“Sovereign debt problems, now as in the 1980s, have a lender of last resort: the IMF. There is not one for corporations and banks,” Mr Robertson notes.

Adrienne Klasa is editor of This is Africa, an FT publication.

@em_sqrd