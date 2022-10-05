Elon Musk is offering to follow through on his deal to buy Twitter, Russians are fleeing the country after Putin announced a conscription army, and the FT’s Ed White explains why China is having trouble transitioning to a new growth model.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Elon Musk proposes buying Twitter for originally agreed $44bn

Desperate Russians fleeing Putin’s war draft stream into Kazakhstan

China after the property boom: can it rebuild the growth model?

