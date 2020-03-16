Europe’s car industry is facing its worst disruption in a decade, as manufacturers announced plans to close dozens of plants across the continent amid the deepening coronavirus outbreak.

France’s PSA, which owns the Peugeot, Citroën, Vauxhall and Opel brands, said on Monday that it would close all its European plants, including Mulhouse in France and the UK’s Ellesmere Port. Italy’s FCA Chrysler will shut eight sites, including six in its home market.

Volkswagen, the world’s largest carmaker, could shut production lines because of disruptions to supply chains as a growing number of European countries close borders and impose lockdown measures, according to people familiar with the matter.

The plant at the German carmaker’s Wolfsburg headquarters is set to shut within days unless the group can replace parts coming from Italian and Spanish suppliers.

In a day of turmoil for the region’s car industry, Renault, Ford and Nissan also shuttered facilities in Spain, and BMW’s home state of Bavaria declared a state of emergency.

“The situation will likely get worse from here,” said Philippe Houchois, a car analyst at Jefferies.

Plans to close the plants temporarily came as shares in car companies tumbled as the spectre of widespread industrial shutdowns across the continent grew.

PSA will shutter all of its European sites this week until the end of the month, following meetings with its unions.

The company said that the decision was taken “due to the acceleration observed in recent days of serious Covid-19 cases close to certain production sites, supply disruptions from major suppliers, as well as the sudden decline in the automobile markets”.

VW’s Wolfsburg plant, which makes some of the brand’s flagship products, including the Golf and the Tiguan and Touran sports utility vehicles, is one of the German carmaker’s sites potentially affected by difficulties of securing parts from Italy and Spain. The facility is currently up and running, although on-site restaurants have been closed.

Staff working on assembly lines at the plant have been told to bring their own food, and to board internal shuttles from the back door in order to avoid infecting drivers.

“Things are getting more complicated and the situation is changing rapidly,” said VW. “We have far more suppliers for European production in Italy and Spain than in China.”

Fiat had planned to reopen four factories on Monday that it had closed for deep cleaning and to be retooled to operate with fewer staff.

However car sales, particularly in its Italian homeland, have fallen sharply. Italian car sales dropped 9 per cent in February, but the country has been all-out locked down during March as the outbreak spread, with people banned from leaving home except for essential work or to buy food.

The shutdown allows “the group to be ready to commence production promptly once market conditions allow”, Fiat said on Monday.

Shares in Renault, which has closed two sites in northern Spain, fell 20 per cent on Monday, taking their losses to 80 per cent in the past year. PSA stock dropped 16 per cent.

Germany’s carmakers also suffered, with Daimler down 11 per cent, BMW falling 12 per cent and VW dropping 13 per cent.

“The reality is that auto stocks across Europe are getting hit as plants close and both supply and demand are going to be hit severely in the coming weeks,” said Thomas Besson, analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux.