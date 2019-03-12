Iran has criticised the UK’s decision to grant diplomatic protection to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman imprisoned in the country, saying it will make it more difficult to resolve her case.

“The new move could make it more complicated,” foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi told the ISNA news agency on Tuesday. He said that extending diplomatic protection was a political decision by the British government and did not confer new status on Zaghari-Ratcliffe under Iranian or international law.

He added that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been given all her legal rights, including medical treatment, as an Iranian.

The Foreign Office last week granted diplomatic protection to Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a charity worker, almost three years after she was detained in Iran. The decision, which has not been used in recent years, elevates her case to a state-to-state issue, rather than a consular or diplomatic matter.

The fate of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is serving a five-year sentence on spying charges, has been caught up in a power struggle between moderate and conservative political forces within Iran. However, the extension of diplomatic protection has been condemned by officials across the country’s political spectrum.

“If UK had not politicised the case of Ms Zaghari, it could have been resolved within the framework of Islamic mercy,” said Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee. The moderate MP added that the politicisation of “completely legal and judicial cases” was a “habit of European countries” and warned that it could harm individuals.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a hardline MP, also condemned the extension of diplomatic protection, describing it as “another ring in the chain of irrational policies” adopted by UK against the Islamic Republic.

Jeremy Hunt, Britain’s foreign secretary, last week admitted the move was “unlikely to be a magic wand” but said “the UK will not stand by when one of its citizens is treated so unjustly”.

A Foreign Office spokesman said on Tuesday: “Despite working hard to reach a solution with the Iranian authorities, we have not seen satisfactory progress in Nazanin’s case and the foreign secretary judged that exercising diplomatic protection is the right way to escalate this issue with Iran.

“We continue to make our decisions on Iranian dual-national cases in line with what we believe is in their best interests and will produce the best outcomes.”

In Tehran, however, Kamal Dehghani-Firouzabadi, deputy head of the parliamentary national security and foreign policy committee, described Zaghari-Ratcliffe as an Iranian whose “crime was proved in Iran’s domestic courts”.

“If the case was in UK and the Islamic Republic of Iran had made similar move [to extend diplomatic protection], they would treat Iran very badly and regard it as a breach of international law,” he said.