North Korea warns Trump on ‘reckless’ deployment

Tension on the Korean peninsula mounted on Friday, with China warning that conflict could break out at any moment after North Korea reiterated its threat to defend itself with atomic weapons in the face of escalating US pressure.

The situation was “on a knife edge” and “the storm is about to break”, Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister, told reporters in Beijing on Friday, adding that should war break out there would be no winners.

Tension between Washington and Pyongyang has grown in recent weeks, with US President Donald Trump steadily raising his rhetoric against the Kim Jong Un regime, which he has made his top foreign policy priority.

We’ve got a powerful nuclear deterrent already in our hands, and we certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a US pre-emptive strike

A series of North Korean missile tests has renewed international focus on the country’s missile and nuclear programmes. Mr Trump has insisted Pyongyang will not achieve the capability to launch a nuclear strike against the US mainland, while Pyongyang has repeatedly insisted it will do just that if American forces ever attack.

North Korea on Friday said that the US president was creating a “vicious cycle” of tension.

“If the US comes with reckless military manoeuvres then we will confront it with the DPRK’s pre-emptive strike,” said Han Song Ryol, North Korea’s vice-minister of foreign affairs. DPRK is an abbreviation of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“We’ve got a powerful nuclear deterrent already in our hands, and we certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a US pre-emptive strike,” he said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Mr Trump has been lobbying China to press North Korea into abandoning its nuclear programme. However, he has made it clear in recent weeks — first in an interview with the Financial Times — that he is also prepared to take unilateral action.

“I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea,” he tweeted on Thursday. “If they are unable to do so, the US, with its allies, will! USA.”

A US media report saying Washington was prepared to launch a pre-emptive strike to prevent another North Korean nuclear test sparked alarm on the Korean peninsula on Friday.

North Korea has already tested five nuclear devices, including two last year, and experts believe another is imminent.

A test would present a difficult scenario for Mr Trump, who this week dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group and submarines to waters off North Korea in an effort to face down Pyongyang.

Mr Han warned that Mr Trump was “more vicious and more aggressive” than his predecessor.

“Now we are comparing Trump’s policy towards the DPRK with the former administration’s and we have concluded that it’s becoming more vicious and more aggressive,” Mr Han told the AP.

On Saturday, North Korea will celebrate the 105th birthday of its late founding leader Kim Il Sung and speculation is rife the nation will mark the occasion with a provocation, such as a missile or nuclear test.

South Korea, which as a US ally would be vulnerable to retaliation should conflict break out between Pyongyang and Washington, played down the likelihood of conflict.

Yun Byung-se, South Korea’s foreign minister, said on Friday the dispatch of the US carrier strike group was “meant to deter” Pyongyang.

“We have reached a moment of truth and are racing against time,” he said, adding that the country was resolved to maintain peace.

South Korea is facing a power vacuum after the impeachment of former president Park Geun-hye last month. Presidential elections are slated for May 9, but a top contender has already slammed the US for excluding South Korea from deliberations.

“I want to say it sternly. Military action on the Korean peninsula cannot happen without Korea’s consent,” said Moon Jae-in of the opposition Democratic party.

Experts expect any military strike against North Korea’s weapons facilities to trigger retaliation against the South. Seoul, which has a population of 20m people and lies 50km from the demilitarised zone dividing the two countries, would probably bear the brunt of such attacks.