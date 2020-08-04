Top players look for extra opportunities to describe their hands — without committing themselves to a higher level and, when the hands fit, they alight in contracts which ordinary players miss.

Bidding Dealer South Love/All North East South West — — 1NT NB 2H NB 2S NB 3NT NB 4C NB 4D NB 4H NB 4NT NB 5C NB 6S

South opened a 15-17pt 1NT, and North transferred to show his five spades. South, holding only three spades, completed the transfer but, when North bid 3NT, indicating a game-going balanced hand, South did not merely bid 4S. Recognising that he held a beautiful 1NT, with all suit-orientated values: aces, kings, trump queen — he cue-bid 4C, showing A♣. When North co-operated with a cue-bid of his own, 4D, South knew that his partner must be strong also. South continued with 4H, and North took control, bidding Roman Key-Card Blackwood. When South showed three key-cards, North bid the slam.

This is an upside-down hand, with the trump length in dummy, so when South counted eleven tricks, he realised that one heart ruff in his own hand — the shorter holding in trumps — would provide the twelfth. No one else in the room bid the 29pt slam.



