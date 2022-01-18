This edition features these stories from ft.com

Goldman’s quarterly profit drops as trading revenue declines

ExxonMobil aims to cut oil and gas emissions to net zero by 2050

US airlines warn of ‘chaos’ as telecoms groups roll out 5G

Boris Johnson under pressure after claim he lied to parliament over party

Lloyd’s of London considers exit from landmark City building

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.