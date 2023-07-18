Are you an insurance addict? Listener Joss thinks he might be and wants to know what type of insurance he really needs and whether he's getting the best possible deal. Presenter Claer Barrett speaks to Dean Dunham, who presents the Friday night ‘Consumer Hour’ show on LBC Radio, and Sam Richardson, deputy editor ofWhich? Money, the magazine of the consumer campaign group. They share guidance on finding the right insurance cover for your needs, how to look out for overlapping policies and how to request compensation if you believe you have been missold insurance.

