Oil prices nudged lower on Wednesday on optimism over Saudi production, while Asia-Pacific stocks struggled for direction as attention turned to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day, when it is expected to trim rates.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said the kingdom had restored half of the lost production and would fully restore output by the end of September. He added that full production capacity of 12m b/d would not be available until the end of November.

International benchmark Brent crude was down 0.2 per cent at $64.44 a barrel after a sharp retreat in the previous session and West Texas intermediate was down 0.5 per cent to $59.06.

“While anxiety persists over the risk of global oil supply disruptions and geopolitical implications of the attack on Saudi Arabia's prominent oil field, concerns of an imminent oil supply squeeze may ease on these comments,” said analysts at Citi.

Stock markets in Asia-Pacific made minor moves with Japan’s Topix down 0.4 per cent as the energy segment fell back while in Australia the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.1 per cent. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 0.2 per cent and the CSI 300 of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed companies rose 0.3 per cent.

All eyes are on the Fed with the central bank expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at the conclusion of its meeting on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is set to inject a further $75bn into the US financial system on Wednesday after making its first such intervention in more than a decade to ease funding pressures.

On Wall Street overnight, the S&P 500 finished 0.3 per cent higher as investors considered the ramifications of the resumption of oil supply knocked out by the attack in Saudi Arabia.

Snapshot Level +/- % Dollar index 98.275 +0.1 EUR/USD $1.1065 -0.1 GBP/USD $1.2485 -0.1 USD/JPY ¥108.18 +0.1 USD/CNY Rmb7.0905 0 Brent crude $64.44 -0.2 S&P 500 FTSE 100 DAX Topix 1,608 -0.4 US 10Y 1.815 +1bp Bunds 10Y

Coming up

European car registrations

UK consumer price index

eurozone consumer prices

