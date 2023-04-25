How do you know if you need a financial adviser, how do you go about finding one and how do you know you’re getting value for money? Presenter Claer Barrett guides 22-year-old Laureen, who works for a bank, through the many forms of professional financial advice, and sources expert tips from Financial Times columnist Moira O’Neill and Sally Hickey, chief reporter at FT Adviser, our specialist publication for financial advisers.

Want more?

Clear’s latest column: The dash for cash savings is a new experience for many UK customers

Moira’s recent column: Isas: time to take cover from tax

Follow Sally @hickles and Moira @moiraoneill on Twitter. You can follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb

If you’d like to talk to Claer about a future episode, please email the Money Clinic team at money@ft.com with a short description of your problem, and how you would like us to help

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Jake Fielding and Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com