Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

As the bitcoin price began to nosedive — just a day after the cryptocurrency smashed through a $10,000 milestone — Alfred Churchill was frantic.

Despite desperate attempts to withdraw thousands of dollars worth of bitcoin from his account with online exchange Coinbase, red error messages were filling his computer screen. The Coinbase website was down and he was losing money, fast.

“I was just refreshing my laptop again and again,” the New York-based software sales manager says. “It wasn’t pleasant. It was panic.”

With new-found bitcoin enthusiasts such as Mr Churchill latching on to soaring prices in recent weeks, the infrastructure underpinning the young digital currency has begun to creak under the sheer volume and high volatility of trading.

Bitcoin’s price of around $17,000 — correct at the time of publication — represents a jump of more than 1,500 per cent since January, making it one of the most hotly discussed investments of the year. Previously inhabiting the geeky fringes of finance, it is now gaining broader acceptance as Wall Street seeks to cash in on the hype.

But overall gains mask wild swings along the way. Many of the dealing platforms, Coinbase among them, have suffered outages and sluggish trade execution when investors have attempted to sell in large numbers.

Forays into bitcoin by more established institutions have also hit snags: CBOE Global Markets, a US derivatives exchange, was forced to halt trading twice on Monday after it launched the first bitcoin futures contracts.

For bitcoin proponents convinced of its potential to transform global finance, these are merely the growing pains of a new asset class.

Mr Churchill, who estimates that he lost about $2,000 from the Coinbase outages but has made $20,000 trading cryptocurrencies in six months of trading, remains undaunted after his bad experience. Despite having his “fingers burnt”, the 31-year-old plans to invest another $50,000 in future. “I’m living and breathing this,” he says.

But critics warn the bitcoin craze has all the signs of a bubble that is getting out of control. “Anyone with even a passing familiarity of the history of financial markets will be happy to tell you how such trends usually end,” says Ranko Berich, head of market analysis at foreign exchange broker Monex Europe.

“If you see a hockey stick chart on a security price, you’re either looking at the birth of a new paradigm [such as] Apple, or a speculative bubble that will one day go the way of the tulip,” in a reference to the 17th century Dutch financial bubble in tulip bulbs, which ended in the market’s collapse.

A crash could not only harm “get rich quick” punters, but also send ripples through the wider financial sector. Tales abound of people using credit cards, mortgages and loans to buy crypto products. What would happen to them and their lenders if the price went to zero? FT Money looks at the risks and opportunities for those considering an investment in the cryptocurrency of the moment.

Mania goes mainstream

Born in 2009 in the wake of the financial crisis, bitcoin’s roots lie in a libertarian quest for a means of exchange that is unshackled from the central banking system. In its early phase, it gained adherents among computer experts, political activists and other groups who had lost faith in established institutions.

This unease with the status quo appears to be shared by bitcoin’s more recent fans. A recent survey of 10,000 millennials by cryptocurrency news aggregator CoinSpectator found that 61 per cent had bought bitcoin in the past year, while 65 per cent said they felt it was safer to store their savings in bitcoin than in a bank account.

“People think their money is safer with a borderless, decentralised system ... and are willing to spend their dollars on it,” says Matthew Buck, a computer systems engineer and co-founder of crypto hedge fund Blockchain Capital.

Mr Buck spent six months researching bitcoin before first investing a year ago. To date, he has turned £14,000 into £1m. While he took out a small profit six months ago, he has no immediate plans to cash out because he is convinced that one day the virtual currency and the technology behind it will become universally accepted as a way of making real-time payments.

“It’s not subject to Fed oversight, government policy, interest rates or quantitative easing,” he says. “Instead, you’re putting your faith in thousands of computers.”

Of the 16.7m bitcoins in circulation, more than 35 per cent have been spent or traded in the past year, according to data from Chainalysis, while about a fifth are held by “strategic investors”. Many of the rest have been lost or unused for many years.

Cryptocurrency for beginners What is bitcoin? In essence, bitcoin is a string of computer code. A bitcoin is a generated by computers solving, or “mining” a complex mathematical problem that unlocks its security. The puzzle requires extensive computing power and miners compete to be the first one to solve it, earning themselves a reward. Only a finite number of bitcoin — 21m — can be created. Bitcoin is decentralised — meaning it is not guaranteed by a central bank and therefore falls outside the purview of regulators. All of its transactions are recorded and verified in a kind of database called the blockchain. This ledger is immutable, while the identity of those behind the transactions is hidden. Bitcoin can be stored by users and exchanges online, in what is known as a “hot wallet”, or held offline for example on a USB stick. Cold storage, as the latter is known, is less vulnerable to hacking than online wallets. What can I do with it? You can buy bitcoin with conventional currencies and later change it back — as you would an asset such as gold — using one of numerous online exchanges or even a number of bitcoin ATMs. Derided by some as a vehicle for speculation, it can nonetheless be used as a currency — albeit a stateless one — to buy things directly. BitPay, one of the largest global bitcoin payment service providers, says that it processes more than $110m in merchant transactions each month. Spreadbetting platforms have also rushed to offer new bitcoin derivatives that allow investors to bet on the price movement of bitcoin without owning the underlying asset, using leverage. Many are also embracing so-called initial coin offerings, as an innovative fundraising mechanism. ICOs involve a start-up issuing digital tokens or “coins” in exchange for software, services or cryptocurrencies. People say it’s an environmental disaster. Why? As the trend towards more “sustainable” investing gathers pace, bitcoin stands out for the wrong reasons. According to Digiconomist, the mining of bitcoins has this year consumed 32.7 terawatt hours of energy — more than the electricity consumed annually by 159 individual nations, including Ireland and most of Africa. If bitcoin miners made up a single country, it would rank 62nd in the world by energy consumption. Huge mining farms — warehouses of whirring computing machinery — have been set up in countries such as China and Iceland, havens for low-cost electricity and low-temperature environments that help to cool equipment. Estimates also put bitcoin’s annual carbon footprint at more than 16,000 kilotons of carbon dioxide, as mining in China is mostly powered by coal-fired power plants.

A lack of liquidity and big price swings may currently set severe constraints on bitcoin’s use as a currency for transactions. Nevertheless, a network of more than 400 unregulated exchanges has sprung up across the globe to cater for crypto capital markets. Speculators share information and tips via online forums, Twitter and YouTube videos.

Over the past week, about $80bn worth of bitcoin have been traded across those exchanges, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

More conventional institutions are now looking to get some skin in the game. As well as CBOE, rival exchange operator CME Group launches its bitcoin future contract next week. Nasdaq plans to do the same early next year. Investment banks such as JPMorgan Chase are sizing up whether to enable trading of those futures, while Goldman Sachs said it is exploring a similar market-making role in response to client demand.

Spreadbetting platforms have also rushed to offer ways for punters to both buy and sell the market using so-called “contracts-for-difference”. CFDs track the price of an underlying asset and allow investors to leverage their bets, magnifying gains or losses.

Some platforms currently allow customers to borrow as much as 20 times the amount they have on deposit when trading bitcoin in this way, though others have recently curbed the levels of leverage they allow to protect investors from its gyrating price.

Meanwhile, the number of hedge funds investing in cryptocurrencies has tripled from 55 at the end of August to 170 today, according to research firm Autonomous NEXT. The growth of institutional interest has lent legitimacy to the currency. But investment experts warn there are still numerous risks involved with an asset of this kind.

Correction, correction

John McAfee, the cyber security expert, has predicted the price of bitcoin will reach $1m by the end of 2020. At the opposite end of the spectrum, other experts say it will plunge to zero. Somewhere between those extremes, many people anticipate some form of price correction.

“Anything that goes up 900 per cent without the fundamentals [supporting it] is bound to reverse back to the mean at some point,” says Andreas Antonopoulos, author of Mastering Bitcoin and The Internet of Money.

Gauging bitcoin’s true value, however, is hampered by a lack of data. “You have to take a long-term view ... If you keep watching the ticker, you can end up trying to trade based on timing and emotions,” says Mr Antonopoulos, who is also an independent member of the oversight committee for the CME’s bitcoin reference rate. “People who try to do that do not generally make money.”

Sara Feenan, business development manager at blockchain technology company Clearmatics, says a sudden knock in prices could come from a “risk of confidence loss”, such as the hack of a big exchange or large trades by so-called bitcoin whales.

Institutional investors tend to be more opportunistic than the crypto evangelists, she say. “[Institutions] may take the money out for short-term gains. Large trades could swing the market.”

Still, few market watchers see imminent signs of a turn in the tide. “The fear of short sellers attacking the bitcoin didn’t arise [when CBOE launched its futures], indicating that the cryptocurrency isn’t seen yet as the big short,” Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at broker FXTM, said in an analyst note.

Another risk — that hackers might target the digital vaults in which bitcoin investors store their cryptocurrency — is not entirely fanciful. MtGox, once the world’s most popular venue for trading and storing bitcoin, lost 850,000 coins (then worth about $500m) before falling into bankruptcy in 2014.

“There is no protection for investors against scams, fraud and hacks,” says Lilian Chovin, investment strategist at private bank Coutts, which has no current plans to introduce bitcoin to its investment strategy. “It’s very much a frontier environment and this adds a high level of systemic risk on top of the usual risks associated with investing in highly speculative assets.”

The ability to invest safely and take at least some measures to guard against hacking is in itself a “barrier to entry” to the market, says Blockchain Capital’s Mr Buck. “You’ve got to be savvy with the processes. There’s a technical aspect to it.”

Regulators’ wrath

The anonymity afforded to bitcoin users means it has long been linked to criminal activities, such as drug dealing and money laundering. National watchdogs are determining how best to give greater protection to investors, but bitcoin’s borderless nature could complicate their efforts.

There are already divergences in approach. China has struggled to ban crypto exchanges, while Japan has legalised bitcoin as a means of payment. The US Securities and Exchange Commission this week warned of the risks of trading cryptocurrencies, but stopped short of taking any action.

“The technology on which cryptocurrencies and [initial coin offerings] are based may prove to be disruptive, transformative and efficiency enhancing,” Jay Clayton, the SEC’s chairman said. “I encourage Main Street investors to be open to these opportunities, but to ask good questions, demand clear answers and apply good common sense when doing so.”

Cedric Jeanson, chief executive of crypto hedge fund BitSpread and a former banker at Nomura, sees regulation as key in paving the way for bitcoin to be used more widely, for example in e-commerce.

“A lot of value can be added by regulating the entry point to the technology — the exchanges,” he says.

Think of it [bitcoin] as cayenne pepper in your soup. A pinch can go a long way but if you dump a teaspoon in you’ll ruin it

Others warn that regulation could take the shine off bitcoin’s future. “Once you start hammering not just the Bitcoin exchanges with anti-money laundering, ‘know your customer’ and all the other regulation, but also every investor and user, the appeal of cryptos as an off-grid currency is destroyed,” Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital, said in a note. “In this sense, mainstreaming bitcoin makes it less valuable, not more.”

Limitations of the technology

To survive in the long run, bitcoin will have to fend off the challenge from other, potentially more efficient, cryptocurrencies.

Competing “alt-coins” such as ethereum, ripple, litecoin and dash have also seen their value rise dramatically this year. Meanwhile, countries such as India, Russia and China are flirting with the idea of introducing their own cryptocurrencies.

While bitcoin enjoys a first-mover advantage, there is a limit to number of transactions the bitcoin network can process at one time. This has caused bottlenecks and delays in transactions. If it were to become the cryptocurrency of choice, bitcoin’s workings would need to be improved to allow for higher frequency, smaller payments such as retail transactions.

This lack of scalability has already prompted some rebel users to create upgraded versions of the currency, leading to “bitcoin cash”, “bitcoin gold” and “bitcoin diamond” — each of which has its own price.

Mr Antonopoulos recommends investing only “to the extent you understand the technology”. But expunging it entirely from your investments is unnecessary, he adds, in spite of its many risks.

“It can spice up a portfolio,” he says. “Think of it as cayenne pepper in your soup. A pinch can go a long way but if you dump a teaspoon in you’ll ruin it.”