Pendragon swung to a loss of in the first half of the year and warned it expected to report a full-year loss at the bottom end of its expectations as “heightened political and Brexit uncertainty” weighs on consumer confidence.

Britain’s largest car dealership on Wednesday reported a pre-tax loss of £32m for the six months to the end of June, down from a profit of £28m a year ago, after the group overstocked on second-hand cars.

The overstocking led to a pile up of unsold used vehicles, which the group sought to address in the second quarter through cutting prices and selling down stock through auction, triggering “significant losses in the period”, which Pendragon said was “exacerbated by market-driven reduction in used car values”.

On top of this, the group — which is on the hunt for a new chief executive after Mark Herbert departed in June after three months in the job — said it was “not anticipating any improvement” in consumer confidence in the second half of the year as uncertainty around Brexit weighs on consumers’ buying decisions.

“There has been a material decline in the group’s profitability principally as a result of the actions taken to address excess used car stock,” said Chris Chambers, Pendragon’s non-executive chairman. “We made significant progress reducing this exposure in the latter period of the first-half and we remain committed to the strategy of growth in the group’s used car proposition.”

Pendragon reported revenues for the first half of £2.46bn, up 2.9 per cent on a like for like basis, but down 0.8 per cent overall.

The group said a detailed review into its business had confirmed “there continues to be a significant and attractive market opportunity” for its Car Store used car business, but a number of site closures will be required in the short term, which it said would have “an immediate, and significant positive impact” on its financial performance.

“The business is fully focused on maximising performance, but we expect the market to continue to be challenging during the second half of 2019,” said Mr Chambers.