Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Mass protests are set to disrupt London and other cities on Monday over politicians’ failure to tackle climate change. Matthew Green has written about Extinction Rebellion, the group behind the protests, for this week’s FT Weekend Magazine, and he spoke to Neville Hawcock about its origins and aims, along with one of the movement’s leading voices, environmental lawyer Farhana Yamin. Read Matthew's article here





Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Neville Hawcock, acting deputy editor, FT Weekend Magazine, Matthew Green, journalist and author, and Farhana Yamin, environmental lawyer. Producer: Fiona Symon. Clip courtesy of Reuters.