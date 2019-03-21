Boeing will install an extra safety alarm in the cockpits of all its 737 Max aircraft after intense criticism in the wake of two fatal crashes.

The US aerospace group has decided to include a warning light in new 737 Max planes and to retrofit all existing ones. The light will tell pilots if two key sensors do not agree, according to a person familiar with the situation. Boeing declined to comment.

This alarm will tell the crew if two “angle of attack” sensors — which indicate the angle of a plane’s nose — disagree, a sign that one is not working.

A faulty angle of attack sensor was suspected of playing a role in the Lion Air 737 Max crash off Indonesia last October that killed all 189 people on board.

The faulty sensor was enough to trigger a new anti-stall feature, MCAS. A preliminary report into that accident found that MCAS, which forces the nose of a climbing aircraft down if it calculates the plane is in danger of stalling, had erroneously kicked in during the Lion Air flight due to a faulty sensor. Initial reports into the Ethiopian Airlines crash earlier this month, which killed all 157 people on board, suggest MCAS may also have played a role in that tragedy.

There has been a long-running industry debate about how much information to display in cockpits for fear of overloading pilots. Airlines that used the 737 Max 8 and slightly longer Max 9 jets all took different approaches. The AOA warning indicators were not mandated by the US safety regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration. The two aircraft that crashed were both Max 8s.

A pilot for Norwegian Air, which has 18 Max 8s in a total fleet of about 160, and another 92 on order, said the airline did not have them.

“No, we don’t have a warning [if the AOA sensor is faulty]. It was an optional extra, which had a cost. As this failure didn’t cause much of an issue on previous models, most airlines didn’t select the option. I believe it will now become standard to have it,” the pilot told the Financial Times.

Tomas Hesthammer, acting chief operating officer of Norwegian, said the airline had chosen “not to fit this particular optional extra to our Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which is a decision other airlines have also made, since it is not a safety critical feature nor is it a requirement by any aviation authority”.

“According to Boeing, this particular feature would not have been able to prevent the erroneous signals that the Lion Air pilots received,” he added.

Southwest Airlines, one of the largest operators of the 737 Max in the US with 34 Max 8s, said its fleet had included the cockpit warning light before the Lion Air disaster. However, the airline decided to add a separate gauge — another optional extra — that gave pilots a direct AOA reading in the cockpit.

American Airlines had also opted for the warning light before the crashes.

“If one AOA sensor disagrees with the other, an alert displays on our main screen, it’s a yellow light,” said Captain Dennis Tajer of the American Airlines’ pilots union.

If the alarm goes off while taxiing for example, “we go back to the gate,” he said, adding that this was one reason why US pilots had been comfortable continuing to fly the 737 Max 8 after the Lion Air crash.

Steve Moss, a former senior inspector at the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch, said he was “surprised” the indicators were optional and should have been “standard at production”.

John Cox, veteran pilot and chief executive of aviation consultancy Safety Operating Systems, said “there has been a raging debate on whether to display AOA sensor information to pilots for at least 30 years”.

“Ex-military fight pilots tend to like it but some commercial pilots say it doesn’t add anything,” he said.

Other experts contacted by the FT said their main concern remained the MCAS system. As part of the software fixes that Boeing is due to install on aircraft by next month, the FAA has mandated that the MCAS system — which was introduced on the Max to counter stability problems due to its larger engines that are also further forward on the plane — can no longer be triggered by one sensor only.

A former air crash investigator who is now a Boeing training captain working for a European airline was highly critical of the design of the MCAS system.

“The aircraft’s designers should not have signed off on [MCAS], Boeing should not have signed off on this and nor should the FAA,” he added. “I am astonished that Boeing has built an aircraft like this.”

Speaking at an investor conference in London on Wednesday, Randy Tinseth, a senior Boeing executive, said the company was “working with the regulatory authority on a software and training enhancement for the 737 MAX”.

“That includes . . . update of the displays, the flight manual as well as the training.”

Reporting by: Patti Waldmeir in Chicago, Sylvia Pfeifer, Josh Spero, Mark Odell in London and Simeon Kerr in Dubai