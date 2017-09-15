Heather Kerzner attacks ‘cancer of a few people’ at Bell Pottinger

Heather Kerzner, the ex-wife of South African billionaire Sol Kerzner, has blamed a “cancer of a few people” for the collapse of the disgraced PR firm Bell Pottinger just four months after she became one of the company’s biggest investors.

Ms Kerzner, the fiancé of James Henderson, Bell Pottinger’s former chief executive, confirmed she had instructed the London law firm Grosvenor Law to explore ways of clawing back some of her investment in the firm.

“I invested a substantial amount of money in good faith at the end of April, four months before the company collapsed,” she told the Financial Times in an interview. “I don’t know a single person who wouldn’t seek legal advice in that situation.”

Bell Pottinger was placed into administration on Tuesday after suffering a dramatic financial collapse in the wake of two reports that found it had stoked racial tensions in South Africa through its work for the powerful Gupta family.

The accountancy firm BDO has made a majority of Bell Pottinger’s 250 staff redundant and is working to salvage what value it can get from the collapse of one of the UK’s biggest and best-known PR companies.

“I’m shocked and angry,” said Ms Kerzner. “There was a small cancer of people in the organisation and I feel super sad for the people in the company who have been impacted.

“I’m sorry for the impact of a small team working without the knowledge of anyone else.”

Ms Kerzner said her lawyers had written to BDO “to ask questions”. Her lawyers said that lawyers for BDO had acknowledged the correspondence.

BDO declined to comment while Grosvenor Law did not respond to requests for comment.

Former chief executive James Henderson

Ms Kerzner described as “speculation” reports that she might try to recover money from Bell Pottinger’s former directors, including Mr Henderson. But one person with knowledge of the situation said Ms Kerzner might try to claim against the directors’ insurers.

Ms Kerzner became Bell Pottinger’s biggest shareholder with about 15 per cent of the business in April. That shareholding increased to more than 20 per cent after the marketing and advertising business Chime handed back its 25 per cent holding in the company last week for nothing.

Separately, Mr Henderson held about 20 per cent of the firm’s shares at the time of its collapse.

Despite instructing lawyers, Ms Kerzner added: “I don’t hold out much hope for the value of my shares.”

The firm’s former founder Tim Bell has also said he does not expect to receive £300,000 due to him following his exit from the company last year.

I didn’t know about any of it. I wasn’t part of the company. I had no idea. If I had, I wouldn’t have invested

Ms Kerzner, a 48-year-old American who divorced the hotel magnate Sol Kerzner in 2011, was due to marry Mr Henderson in November but said the wedding had been postponed. “It would be an inappropriate time to get married in November,” she said.

Mr Henderson resigned two weeks ago, a day before a report by the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) found Bell Pottinger had breached its ethics code through its work for the Guptas.

The South African political party the Democratic Alliance accused Bell Pottinger of using social media and dirty tricks to target wealthy white individuals and companies.

“I didn’t know about any of it,” Ms Kerzner said. “I wasn’t part of the company. I had no idea. If I had, I wouldn’t have invested.”

Victoria Geoghehan, the former Bell Pottinger partner who handled the Gupta account and who was fired in July as the scale of the scandal emerged, disputed Ms Kerzner’s claims. “To suggest a team would collectively go rogue is quite preposterous. I maintain that I have been made a scapegoat,” she said.