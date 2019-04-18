William Barr, the US attorney-general, revealed that the Mueller report discusses 10 episodes involving possible obstruction of justice by Donald Trump, as he gave the president a clean legal bill of health on Thursday morning.

The remarks on Thursday morning came ahead of the expected release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

Democrats criticised Mr Barr for holding a press conference before the release, saying that it was an attempt to provide spin, instead of substance, in relation to the nearly 400-page document.

Jerrold Nadler, the New York Democrat who chairs the House judiciary committee, also criticised Mr Barr over reports that the justice department had discussed the report with the White House before providing it to Congress.

Ahead of the press conference, Mr Trump took to Twitter to urge people to watch the event. “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!,” he tweeted, in a reference to criticism he has received from Democrats.

The justice department was preparing to provide Congress with CDs containing a redacted version of the report just after the press conference. The document will be available shortly after on the department’s website.

The public release of the Mueller report document comes less than a month after Mr Barr issued a four-page summary. In his letter, he said Mr Mueller was unable to establish a conspiracy between Mr Trump and Russia, but did not reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice.

The release of a redacted document sets the stage for a bitter fight with Democrats who want an uncensored version.

Mr Trump has faced intense scrutiny over his connections to Russia. Democrats have hoped the Mueller report would help explain why the president has been so reluctant to criticise Vladimir Putin, the Russian president who US intelligence believes orchestrated a cyber campaign to help Mr Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

There has also been huge interest in relation to what the report says about actions Mr Trump took — including firing then-FBI director James Comey — that sparked claims that he was attempting to obstruct justice.

In reference to the obstruction of justice issue, Mr Barr last month cited Mr Mueller as saying that “while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it does not exonerate him”. A key question about the report has been why Mr Mueller did not reach a conclusion on the obstruction issue.

Mr Trump last month welcomed the conclusion of the Mueller probe and said he was happy for the report to be released. But he has since reversed course, arguing that Democrats are just pushing for the report in an effort to damage his 2020 presidential re-election campaign. A recent CNN poll found that 95 per cent of Democrats and 80 per cent of Republicans wanted to see a public version of the Mueller report.

