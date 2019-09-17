The Dutch government plans tax cuts and extra investment next year, setting aside some of its usual fiscal prudence in a response to the threat of a regional economic slowdown.

Wopke Hoekstra, the Netherlands’ finance minister, announced €3bn of tax cuts for households and outlined plans for an investment fund as part of annual budget proposals. However, cuts in corporate tax rates will be halted.

Mr Hoekstra said the plans were designed to protect the country’s “robust” economic growth.

“We are working not only on our current prosperity but also on that of future generations,” Mr Hoekstra told parliament. “The country is in a better position to absorb economic setbacks in the future.”

The plans to stimulate the economy come as eurozone governments that have capacity to spend more — including the Netherlands — are being urged to do so to arrest a slump in growth.

Calls for fiscal expansion have been led by Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank. He has implored governments to take up the baton to aid the bloc’s economy recovery after the ECB cut interest rates to fresh record lows last week.

The Dutch economy has been growing steadily for several years but is exposed to any fallout from a chaotic no-deal Brexit and global trade tensions.

Growth in the Netherlands is expected to slow to 1.8 per cent this year and 1.5 per cent in 2020.

Long known for fiscal prudence, the centre-right Dutch government has embraced a move towards investment and cuts in tax burdens for workers.

Among the most innovative ideas to lift spending, the government will explore the creation of an investment fund to lock in negative borrowing rates to finance growth-enhancing projects.

The size of the fund has not been revealed but has been touted at about €50bn. It would target long and medium-term spending projects in infrastructure, digital, and climate friendly projects.

“Low interest rates provide opportunities for this,” said Mr Hoekstra. “We will explore avenues to invest more in innovation, knowledge development and infrastructure.”

The government will present a blueprint for the fund to the Dutch parliament in 2020.

The Dutch shift towards stimulus will add pressure on fellow fiscal hawks — led by Germany — to spend their way through a looming downturn.

This month Olaf Scholz, German finance minister, presented a draft federal budget that held firm to the country’s “black zero” policy to avoid new borrowing. Mr Scholz has since promised to spend “many billions” counteracting a downturn.

Mr Hoekstra announced the stimulative measures alongside figures projecting that the country’s ratio of debt to gross domestic product will fall below 50 per cent next year. The Netherlands is still expected to boast a fiscal surplus in 2020 of close to 1 per cent of GDP after the measures.