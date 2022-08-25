Hedge funds have lined up the biggest bet against Italian bonds since the global financial crisis, Japan is looking to rebuild its nuclear energy capacity, and Blackstone has joined the bidding to buy Pink Floyd’s music. Plus, the FT’s Colby Smith looks at how the Federal Reserve handled inflation in the past and whether chair Jerome Powell can engineer a soft landing this time around.

Japan set for new nuclear plans in post-Fukushima shift

Powell to face tough crowd in Jackson Hole

Can the Fed take inflation without causing a recession?

Another brick in the Wall Street as Blackstone eyes Pink Floyd catalogue

