Germany’s main industry lobby says employees are increasingly reluctant to be posted to Britain because of uncertainty over the UK’s post-Brexit relationship to Europe and the legal arrangements for EU workers.

The warning from the BDI came a day after the British government promised bankers and other professionals a special post-Brexit travel regime to allow them to move freely across Europe.

Dieter Kempf, head of Germany’s BDI, said its members were finding it increasingly hard to sign up workers for temporary assignments in Britain. “All say it is a lot more difficult to staff London than before the Brexit vote,” he said. The BDI has repeatedly called on the government to provide legal certainty about the status of employees of German companies working in Britain.

Mr Kempf said employees with children “feel unsure as to what would happen if they move to London with their whole family — [they ask] what will happen to my children who have to go to school?” he said. “The easiest way to avoid the uncertainty is simply not to move to London.”

The BDI was one of a number of European business groups that met Theresa May on Monday and told the UK prime minister that her government must come up with “concrete and clear” proposals to break the logjam in Brexit negotiations.

After the meeting Emma Marcegaglia, chair of BusinessEurope, said that without agreement on a transition period and a move to the next phase of negotiations by December, companies would start cutting their investment in the UK.

At the meeting Mrs May tried to elicit the business groups’ help in pushing Brussels for a breakthrough in the stalled Brexit talks.

That call got short shrift from Mr Kempf, who said responsibility for progress lay solely with the UK government and the European Commission. “This idea of asking companies to exert pressure will come to nothing,” he said.

There was a similar response from the Association of German Banks, which questioned the underlying premise of the UK’s negotiating strategy. “The UK’s fundamental problem is that it is aiming at complete sovereignty as well as full access to the single market,” said Hans-Walter Peters, the association’s president and managing partner at Berenberg Bank. “Those two goals are entirely contradictory.”

“Many decision makers on the British side are still utterly naive,” said Markus Becker-Melching, head of the association’s Brexit task force.

Mr Peters also dismissed the hopes of some Brexiters that once the new German government is formed, the chancellor, Angela Merkel, could pressure the EU’s chief negotiators into offering concessions towards the UK.

“That’s not going to happen,” he said. Instead, he added, the British government should try to pick up the pace of talks. “A lot of time has passed which was not properly used.”

Banking association officials worry that time is running out to resolve a host of legal and technical issues such as data protection. At the moment, many continental European banks use data back-up facilities in the UK. Without an agreement, it will be illegal for EU lenders to store customer data outside the EU.

“Normally the deeper you delve into a problem, the better your understanding of the issue,” said Mr Peters. “Unfortunately, with Brexit, the opposite is true. The longer you look at it, the more unresolved questions you discover.”

