Airlines warned on post-Brexit flight restrictions

British airlines could face severe restrictions on European flights immediately after a “hard” Brexit, the European Commission has warned, as the UK prepares for the formal process of leaving the EU.

Commission officials recently told British airline representatives that under a transitional deal after a hard Brexit, UK carriers would be able to operate only direct flights between the UK and the EU, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

Under such restrictions, airlines such as EasyJet and BMI, which currently fly between destinations in the continental EU, such as Milan to Munich, would not be able to operate such routes without changing their status.

Should Britain also impose the same restrictions on EU airlines, Ryanair could be prevented from operating intra-UK flights.

The probability of a hard Brexit has risen since Theresa May, the prime minister, made clear her plans to leave the EU’s single market and end the authority of the European Court of Justice over British courts. But one big question is whether the UK will accept European aviation law, over which the ECJ has the ultimate say.

EasyJet has said since last year’s referendum that it intends to set up a new EU-based company with a European air operators’ certificate to handle intra-EU flights. The company has said it expects the process to cost £10m over two years.

But the commission’s warning highlight the changes facing the aviation industry as Mrs May’s government triggers the Article 50 divorce clause of the EU Treaty.

The moves EasyJet has embarked on would involve establishing its new company on the continent as its principal entity, with a UK subsidiary to run intra-UK flights.

UK airlines already face a scramble to ensure they are majority owned by EU nationals after Brexit — which could involve forcing UK investors to sell their shares to EU citizens, in order to comply with the bloc’s strict rules on control.

EasyJet will also have to satisfy regulators that it is majority owned and controlled by EU nationals; as it stands, it will not be after Brexit. It may also have to satisfy two sets of safety regulators, the UK CAA and EASE. EasyJet declined to comment.

As it stands, BMI regional, which currently operates many intra-mainland flights, could also be prevented from flying such routes from the day of Brexit. A spokesperson said the group would wait until the end of 2017 before deciding if it would follow EasyJet in setting up a hub on the continent to maintain access to intra-European flights.

The airlines would also both also have to register some aircraft as UK and others as EU planes. Once a UK plane reaches the EU, it would have to return to Britain without continuing to a second mainland destination.

“It could see services from UK airports reduced as a result of this more limited fleet flexibility, with the companies only focusing on the most profitable routes from the UK to offset the increased operating costs,” said one aviation expert.

Ryanair is registered as an Irish airline, so would not be directly affected by the commission’s rules on UK carriers. But the UK government is likely to mirror any restrictions placed on to its own airlines by preventing EU carriers from operating intra-UK flights.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “Until the final outcome is known, we will continue to adapt to changing circumstances in the best interest of our customers, people and shareholders.” The group has previously hinted that is ready to scrap its intra-UK routes rather than establish a new UK-based subsidiary to comply with new regulations.

IAG, parent company of British Airways, will not be affected by the restrictions, as all BA flights currently leave from or arrive in the UK. But the company must still satisfy regulators that it is majority-EU owned after Brexit, despite having a large number of UK shareholders and being 20 per cent owned by Qatar Airways.

Unlike other airlines, IAG has refused to reveal what percentage of its shareholders are EU nationals, but the company is coming under increasing pressure to do so.

