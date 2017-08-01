Centrica profits progress on a slow burner

Could the last domestic customer to leave Centrica switch off the lights — and turn off the gas too? Reaching that end point would take the energy group years of shedding 387,000 account holders at a time, as it did in the first six months of 2017. But the drop still pushed down profits at British Gas, just as the subsidiary moved to raise them with a contentious 12.5 per cent increase in domestic energy prices.

That is the problem with Centrica. It is a historic machine with many moving parts, held back by political resistance to higher home energy prices — not just the metaphorical oil tanker that it is taking time for chief executive Iain Conn to turn round. Also a steam barge that is dragging its anchor.

The business is no longer as politicised as when paparazzi stalked Sam Laidlaw, Mr Conn’s predecessor, in the hope of catching him bathing in vintage Krug. There were still brisk exchanges between Centrica and politicians on Tuesday. The group’s justification was a bit more convincing than dummy text posted briefly on the web that read “blah, blah, blah”: it has been losing money on supplying domestic electricity due partly to higher costs imposed by government.

The operating margin of the UK Home division, wherein British Gas lurks, slipped from 12.7 per cent last time to 11 per cent. Still too high for consumer champions, who note that the group charges a decent turn on gas. But heading in the wrong direction for shareholders who want Centrica to raise dividends.

The group met one precondition for that: net debt fell 22 per cent to £2.9bn, just within a target range of £2.5bn-£3bn. Centrica needs a high credit rating in order to buy power supplies cheaply, which means borrowings have to level peg with earnings before nasties.

The other sine qua non for payout increases is operating cash flow growth of 3-5 per cent. Centrica was 40 basis points astray. An 11 per cent fall in adjusted earnings to £449m does not inspire confidence in the outlook. The group could do with a further boost from higher wholesale energy prices.

Mr Conn has decided synergies are limited between domestic supply and services and the exploration and production business created by Mr Laidlaw. His signature bet is on the “connected home” division via such gadgets as the Hive smart thermostat. The unit resembles a tech start-up, albeit with formidable investment and distribution behind it. So progress will be a slow burn, as with a boiler turned down remotely by smartphone app. A fat dividend yield of 6 per cent serves notice that the same applies to profits growth across the group.

