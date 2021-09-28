Ride the handrails on a work of art

Globe G2 Half Dip 2 8.375”, €99.95

Globe’s G2 Tarka 8.375 inch Plaza skateboard is made of Resin-7 hard rock maple and features bold and graphic artwork by the London-based 3D visual artist Peter Tarka. €99.95, eu.globebrand.com

This rare, biointensive Manuka honey with Royal Jelly is the queen bee

Flamingo Estate Royal Nectar Manuka honey, $130

Flamingo Estate’s Royal Nectar honey is sourced from New South Wales, Australia, and is limited to only 500 jars. This Manuka honey contains Royal Jelly which is rich in antioxidants and helps fight anti-aging. In the hive, it is fed exclusively to the queen who is thought to live forty times longer than other bees. $130, flamingoestate.com

These smokin’ incense burners celebrate Ginori 1735’s first foray into home fragrance

Ginori 1735 porcelain incense burners, £215 each

Along with scented candles, snuffers and room diffusers, these porcelain incense burners are part of Ginori 1735’s La Compagnia di Caterina collection which features the eight different characters in the court of Caterina De’ Medici. The statuesque face on these hand-decorated incense burners was designed by Luca Nichetto and depicts The Friar, “an expert in the alchemy of the human soul.” Each burner comes with eighty incense sticks. £215 each, ginori1735.com

Create your own oasis with this botanical-print hammock

Rocoto botanical hammock, £79

Ideal for hanging out in the garden, the Rocoto hammock (140cm x 230cm) brings a tropical touch to autumnal days with its vibrant design. £79, made.com

This watering can is best in glass

&Klevering two-toned watering can, £42

&Klevering’s cheerful, two-toned watering cans are as decorative as they are functional. Available in yellow or green, they feature long spouts for easy pouring and hold up to one litre of water. £42, spicerandwood.co.uk

Denzilpatrick socks it to the Argyle classic

Denzilpatrick jacquard diamond sock, £30

Drawing inspiration from his Jamaican heritage, the founder of Denzilpatrick, Daniel Gayle, explores sartorial archetypes with his first collection of socks. These tangerine and ocean blue, cotton/nylon socks are made on a jacquard machine by Corgi Hosiery, which has been operating in Wales since 1892 and providing to the Royal Family for over 30 years.

£30, denzilpatrick.com

Puff on pure plant extracts with Mistr’s herbal supplement inhalator

Mistr herbal supplement inhalator, £49

With a selection of changeable herbal extract pods to choose from, the Mistr device heats up the natural liquid and turns it into inhalable mist without nicotine, chemicals or calories. These plant extracts are associated with a variety of health benefits including boosting your immune system and improving sleep. The inhalators are available in white (pictured), black, pink or green. £49, mistr.co



