The Japanese stock market is on a tear, up 20% this year. Some of that may be due to a weakening yen, and maybe a flight to safety, but it is likely largely the result of a serious effort to rethink how Japan does business. The latest push: a “name and shame” campaign to call out companies that aren’t optimising returns for shareholders. Also, we go short fudging expense reports and long techno bros who are long-winded.

