The liberal siren song on Silicon Valley

Travel 10 miles beyond America’s capital and you would be hard pressed to find much anger about Silicon Valley. Inside Washington’s beltway, however, Big Tech’s monopoly power is rarely far from people’s minds.

In the space of a few months, the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder, and Eric Schmidt, Google’s chief executive, have gone from heroes to pariahs. The Democratic party’s new big idea is to break up the Silicon Valley groups — or to impose far tougher regulations. The problem is that most voters do not seem to share this passion. For populism to work, it should be popular.

No doubt America’s voters should be more worried about the threat of Big Tech. But liberals should beware of talking among themselves. Groupthink shields people from counter-narratives. Recall the “demography is destiny” belief that Democrats were assured of winning the White House. Or that women would vote overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton. The idea that Russia — enabled by Facebook, Twitter and others — tipped last year’s election to Donald Trump has become an article of faith. What if voters aren’t listening? Or worse, that they think Democrats are lying?

That hits the nerve of the problem. A generation ago America declared a war on drugs. Tens of billions of dollars and dozens of broken cartels later, most US law enforcement veterans admit defeat. The problem lay in the demand for drugs, rather than its supply. The same applies to fake news. People seek it out. Suppose Facebook could debar any foreign money from making political ads, and Twitter weeded out every Russian bot and troll. Would it alter the tone and content of America’s politics? I very much doubt it. Homegrown entities such as Inforwars, Newsmax and Breitbart would still do their worst. As Mark Twain is supposed to have said, a lie travels halfway around the world before truth has put its boots on.

High demand for fake news mirrors the collapse in trust for US institutions. Most newspapers support tough action against Silicon Valley. Software, as they say, is eating the world. Google and Facebook are swallowing the revenues of professional media. Journalists are thus part of the same antitrust bubble that Democrats inhabit. Beware of basking in media consensus. Mrs Clinton was endorsed by virtually every newspaper in the country — conservative and liberal. Hard though it is for a journalist to admit, this may actually have helped Mr Trump. It may do so still. Mr Trump profits as much as he loses from the moral outrage he so richly deserves.

As my colleague Rana Foroohar has argued, there are strong economic grounds to step up regulation of Big Tech. Likewise, there is mounting evidence to show that the Silicon Valley groups are abusing their monopoly leverage. Again, however, this should not be confused with good politics. It is a tall order to expect voters to feel ripped off by a social media page or search engine that costs nothing. Most people simply shrug. It is hard to see the economics of personal data ownership catching on. The amount of time it would take to chase up pennies on the dollar is unlikely to ignite the popular imagination.

Elizabeth Warren, the 2020 presidential hopeful, has called on Democrats to emulate the trustbusting Teddy Roosevelt. But Facebook is not Standard Oil. Nor is social media a Wall Street bank. Ms Warren was right to point out that America’s bankers got off very lightly from the 2008 crisis. Virtually no senior banker was held criminally liable for defrauding middle America. Ms Warren’s critique also had popular appeal. Left or right, most Americans were outraged by the alacrity with which Wall Street bonuses returned in the wake of the largest bailout in history. Now she has switched her aim to Silicon Valley.

Until recently, liberal America and Big Tech were allies. Democrats acted as if they believed Google’s “Don’t be evil” motto. That was naive. Now they are falling out of love. Companies such as Google may earn their break up. But it should not be because they have subverted democracy. Blame for that must be widely shared. Trust in politics nosedived long before Facebook reached dominance, or Twitter was launched. They have become enablers of fake news. But consumers remain the chief source of demand.

Until Democrats rebuild trust in their brand, good policy will be hard to sell. They should also be wary of fellow travellers. Others calling for the break-up of the tech groups include Steve Bannon, Mr Trump’s alter ego, and Richard Spencer, founder of the alt-right. With allies like these, who needs foes?

