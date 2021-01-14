Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
New York reports more than 200 deaths in a day for first time since May
Peter Wells in New York
New York on Thursday reported more than 200 coronavirus deaths for the first time in eight months.
A further 202 fatalities were attributed to coronavirus, state authorities revealed this afternoon, up from 168 on Wednesday. It was the biggest one-day increase in the state's death toll since May 12, when 205 fatalities were reported.
Over the past week, New York has averaged about 173 fatalities a day, a rate that is surpassed only by California, Texas, Pennsylvania and Arizona, according to a Financial Times analysis of Covid Tracking Project data. Florida, Illinois, Tennessee and Alabama are the only other states that have averaged more than 100 fatalities a day over the past week.
New York averaged about 764 deaths a day during the worst of its crisis in April last year.
Adjusted for population, New York has over the past week averaged about 0.9 deaths per 100,000 people a day, which puts it in the middle of a ranking of US states by this metric. That compares to top-ranked Arizona with a rate of about 2.4 fatalities per 100,000 people a day, a rate of 1.3 in California, about 1 a day in Texas and about 0.74 a day in Florida.
An additional 13,661 infections were reported in New York over the past 24 hours, compared to an average over the past week of 15,471 a day.
Hospitalisations dropped to 8,823 from 8,929 on Wednesday, which is about 10,000 patients below the state's record high last April.
Texas becomes first US state to administer 1m vaccine doses
Justin Jacobs
Texas is the first state in the US to administer more than 1m vaccine doses, the governor’s office said today.
The vaccine rollout in Texas, as in many other places in the country, has been slower than the state hoped, with some health providers blaming a lack of clear guidance and communication from state authorities for confusion about how to prioritise administration of the limited supply of doses.
Governor Greg Abbott had set a target to reach the 1m vaccine milestone by the end of 2020.
“This is the biggest vaccination effort we have ever undertaken,” Mr Abbott said. “We still have a long road ahead of us, but Texans continue to prove that we are up to this challenge.”
Of the 2.1m doses allocated to the state, 1.02m had been administered as of Thursday, with signs that the pace of the rollout has been accelerating over the past two weeks, according to state data. Around 132,000 people in the state of 29m have completed the two-dose treatment.
The state remains in the early phases of the vaccine rollout, which is focused on frontline healthcare workers and people 65 years and older.
California is second behind Texas in the number of vaccines administered at 975,000 as of Wednesday, although it has been allocated 1.5m more doses, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The pandemic is raging in many parts of Texas. The state reported more than 22,000 new cases, more than twice the number of cases reported at the peak of the previous outbreak last summer, and more than 400 deaths on Wednesday.
News you might have missed …
California on Thursday reported 552 coronavirus fatalities, among the biggest daily increases in its death toll, as the availability of intensive care unit beds statewide hit a record low.
France will apply a nationwide 6pm-6am curfew for at least two weeks from Saturday and will also tighten border controls on those arriving from outside the EU. A curfew from 8pm has been in place since mid-December, with 25 of the country’s 96 departments already under the earlier 6pm curfew time.
US airports are expected to lose $40bn and see over a billion fewer passengers because of the pandemic. The Airports Council International estimates that airports will lose $23bn in the year to March 2021, and expects they will lose another $17bn over the next year.
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received a Chinese-made vaccine on the first day of a nationwide rollout. Mr Erdogan, 66, urged all party leaders and members of parliament to get the vaccine in an attempt to boost public confidence after he was given the CoronaVac injection at a hospital in Ankara.
London’s vaccination programme shows signs of lagging behind other regions in England. About 237,500 doses have been administered in the city of almost 9m. The capital, which accounts for about 16 per cent of England’s population, has received 10 per cent of the nearly 2.4m doses that have been distributed across the nation.
Germany reported a record number of deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday. The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's main public health agency, said 1,244 people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and registered 25,164 new infections in the same period.
The pace of new US jobless claims accelerated last week to the highest level since August. There were a seasonally adjusted 965,000 initial applications for unemployment aid, higher than the 784,000 claims a week earlier.
The region of Castile and León has asked the Spanish government to allow it to impose a "short, sharp" coronavirus lockdown. Andalusia has made a similar request.
