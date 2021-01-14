Peter Wells in New York

New York on Thursday reported more than 200 coronavirus deaths for the first time in eight months.

A further 202 fatalities were attributed to coronavirus, state authorities revealed this afternoon, up from 168 on Wednesday. It was the biggest one-day increase in the state's death toll since May 12, when 205 fatalities were reported.

Over the past week, New York has averaged about 173 fatalities a day, a rate that is surpassed only by California, Texas, Pennsylvania and Arizona, according to a Financial Times analysis of Covid Tracking Project data. Florida, Illinois, Tennessee and Alabama are the only other states that have averaged more than 100 fatalities a day over the past week.

New York averaged about 764 deaths a day during the worst of its crisis in April last year.

Adjusted for population, New York has over the past week averaged about 0.9 deaths per 100,000 people a day, which puts it in the middle of a ranking of US states by this metric. That compares to top-ranked Arizona with a rate of about 2.4 fatalities per 100,000 people a day, a rate of 1.3 in California, about 1 a day in Texas and about 0.74 a day in Florida.

An additional 13,661 infections were reported in New York over the past 24 hours, compared to an average over the past week of 15,471 a day.

Hospitalisations dropped to 8,823 from 8,929 on Wednesday, which is about 10,000 patients below the state's record high last April.