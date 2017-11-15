Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Wednesday 02.10 GMT

What you need to know

Tokyo’s Topix down 1.4 per cent as Japanese GDP growth slows

Energy equities in the region down as crude slides

Australian dollar drops 0.7 per cent on weak Q3 wage growth

Overview

Shares in Tokyo fell following slower third-quarter GDP growth, while Australian miners were hit by lower commodity prices. Energy stocks were down across the region after oil prices fell markedly overnight, while the Australian dollar shed more than half a per cent after sluggish wage growth data for the three months through September.

Hot topic

Asia Pacific equities were down on Wednesday following a weak lead-in from Wall Street, where the S&P 500 index fell 0.2 per cent on Tuesday, while an overnight tumble in oil prices hit energy stocks.

Tokyo stocks led the region lower with a dip of as much as 1.4 per cent after a preliminary reading on third-quarter gross domestic product showed growth slowing to an annualised rate of 1.4 per cent, with domestic consumption shrinking compared with the previous quarter.

While stocks fell across most sectors, the energy segment was hardest-hit, dropping 2 per cent after global benchmark Brent crude slipped back below $64 a barrel overnight as the International Energy Agency said growth in US oil output was set to surge.

In Sydney the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.3 per cent as miners were dragged down by a fall in commodities prices in China.

The ASX 300 Metals and Mining index was down 2 per cent by the end of the morning session on Wednesday, with Fortescue Metals Group dropping 2.7 per cent and fellow mining companies Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton losing 2.4 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

Stocks in Hong Kong were down, albeit less so, with the Hang Seng index off 0.3 per cent ahead of quarterly earnings reports for major companies including Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent.

Commodities

Oil prices continued to fall during Asia trading on Wednesday after a tumble overnight that was prompted by the IEA’s prediction that growth in US oil output until 2025 would be the strongest seen by any country in the history of crude markets.

Global benchmark brent crude was down 1.2 per cent at $61.47 a barrel on Wednesday after closing the previous session 1.5 per cent lower, while US marker Brent crude was off 1.1 per cent at $55.11, compounding a 1.9 per cent fall from Tuesday.

Gold edged up 0.1 per cent to $1,282 per ounce.

Forex and fixed income

The Australian dollar dipped as much as 0.7 per cent to $0.7578 after wage growth came in at just 0.5 per cent for the three months through September, missing expectations of a 0.7 per cent rise from the previous quarter.

Paul Dales, chief Australia and New Zealand economist at Capital Economics, said the result was “very disappointing and suggests that underlying wage pressures probably eased further”.

Japan’s yen firmed 0.4 per cent to ¥113.03 per dollar as equity benchmarks in Tokyo fell.

The euro was steady at $1.1792 following a jump on Tuesday driven by robust German economic growth for the third quarter. The dollar index was likewise flat in Asia at 93.857.

Stock market losses in the region helped bolster sovereign bonds, driving down yields. That on the 10-year Australian government bonds was down 7 basis points at 2.579 per cent.

Yield on 10-year US Treasuries was 1bp lower at 2.358 per cent, as was that on the equivalent Japanese government note at 0.034 per cent.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017.