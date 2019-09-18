A former Hooters casino resort in Las Vegas is the unlikely test-bed for a revolution in the hotel industry.

The 675-room property is being rebranded under the banner of Oyo, the Indian budget outfit that has reshaped its home market and is now opening a hotel a day in the UK and US.

Fuelled with funds from SoftBank, the Japanese technology group, Oyo is plotting to become the world’s biggest hotel chain.

“It’s very hard to put a limit as to the kind of growth, return, the market share that these guys could achieve,” said Munish Varma, managing partner at SoftBank’s Vision Fund. “If you have a product that serves a purpose and solves a very real consumer need . . . why should you not expand?”

Yet the ambitious plans — accompanied by a rapid increase in its valuation — have raised questions about the pace of growth for a company that might be SoftBank’s biggest bet yet.

Oyo says it is already the world’s third-largest hotel chain with roughly 1m rooms, including vacation homes, behind only Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide. Ritesh Agarwal, founder and chief executive of Oyo, says the group is on course to surpass its bigger competitors by 2023.

“If you compare other traditional hotel chains which have become a million-plus rooms, they’ve all taken at least over half a century,” Mr Agarwal, who founded Oyo when he was 19, said from the company’s cramped office in a Delhi suburb. “Oyo Hotels has taken maybe five-and-a-half years to be able to get there.”

Oyo’s pursuit of scale is drawing comparisons to another SoftBank investment and fellow property manager WeWork, which postponed its planned initial public offering this week after investors baulked at the valuation, business model and governance. As they tried to save the deal, bankers floated valuations at about a third of the $47bn level attached to SoftBank’s last investment.

Oyo’s own valuation has drawn scrutiny. In July Mr Agarwal led a $2bn investment round into his own company in an unusual transaction, borrowing in order to buy shares from existing investors Lightspeed and Sequoia.

According to people with knowledge of the deal, a consortium of Japanese financial groups including Nomura and Mizuho, which count SoftBank as one of its biggest clients, helped to finance Mr Agarwal’s purchase.

In addition to loans, the Japanese consortium later made an investment in Oyo, which valued the company at $10bn, double its previous $5bn valuation. Nomura and Mizuho declined to comment on the deal, which shareholders and regulators still have to approve.

Mr Agarwal, who tripled his stake from about 10 per cent to 30 per cent, said it was a show of faith in the business model and gave Oyo the resources to grow. But industry observers questioned the rationale, saying it was the first time they had seen a founder borrow so heavily in order to reinvest in his own business. “It’s very unheard of,” said one tech investor.

A person familiar with the process responded that the $10bn figure was arrived at with “an extremely conservative calculation”.

Yet Oyo’s reported revenues are tiny in comparison with its incumbent peers. For its Indian business, it reported revenues of Rs4.2bn ($59m) in the year to March 2018, 3.5 times higher than the previous year, and predicted Rs14.8bn for the next year. Its losses widened to Rs3.6bn, which Mr Agarwal attributed to investment in technology and staff.

Marriott International’s revenues were $5.3bn in the past 12 months, according to S&P Capital IQ. Hilton Worldwide’s were $3.7bn.

Part of what has helped Oyo’s soaring value is its spread into new countries and business areas. Its core success came after signing up scruffy Indian budget hotels as franchisees or on leases, imposing basic common standards and using its online booking platform to fill them efficiently. But Oyo has diversified quickly: the company says it is now present in 80 countries and has launched ventures from co-working to wedding catering, as well as in mid and upmarket hotels.

SoftBank and other investors, which includes Airbnb, say Oyo has tapped into a potentially revolutionary model by organising previously fractured budget-accommodation markets.

For its Las Vegas venture, Oyo partnered with real estate investor Highgate to acquire the former Hooters casino for $135m, rebrand it and run it as an Oyo property.

At Oyo’s core is a team of more than 2,000 engineers and data scientists. They crunch numbers to discover which tweaks to a hotel’s amenities will result in the most revenue per room, or adjust rates depending on how many flights are landing in a city that day. Oyo says occupancy at its hotels improves on average from 25 per cent to 75 per cent within three months.

“Most companies that have the disruptive tag by definition are somewhat controversial,” said Bejul Somaia, a partner at investor Lightspeed. “That’s part and parcel when you’re trying to take on a large established industry and do things differently.”

Industry observers express surprise at Oyo’s swift transformation. “It’s been a little bit stealthy in the way it’s opened up a lot of hotels in a lot of geographies,” said Richard Clarke, a senior analyst at Bernstein. “They’re in the top 10 largest hotel companies in the world, and most people are not even aware they exist.”

It is unclear, however, whether Oyo can win over overseas hotel owners and guests as it has investors. For one, 80 per cent or more of hotels in its core markets of India and China are unbranded, according to Morgan Stanley, giving the group a ready pool of neglected outlets to sign up. In Europe and North America that share falls markedly, with 70 per cent of US hotels already branded.

Analysts also question whether there are problems involved with Oyo’s roaring growth. Part of what allows it to absorb new hotels quickly is the light requirements it imposes. Hoteliers have to offer basics such as free WiFi and breakfast but do not need to undergo more burdensome refurbishments demanded by many chains.

Some say this translates into laxity. “The experience was very inconsistent. One Oyo I went into in Delhi was very good,” one guest said. “Another I went to somewhere in north India was very, very shoddy . . . If I’m going alone, I may take the chance. But if I’m going with my family I won’t take chances.”

Oyo says it has implemented safeguards to ensure consistency and takes customer feedback seriously. “We will continue to learn and improve,” a spokeswoman said.

The energetic Mr Agarwal remains convinced of Oyo’s prospects, especially with its enlarged equity value. “The company has been built with much lesser capital than that kind of balance sheet. If we just double our company we’ll be the largest, so that makes it very simple arithmetic.”

Additional reporting by Arash Massoudi and Leo Lewis