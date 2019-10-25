Better mobile phone coverage in the British countryside has moved a step closer after the government and the telecoms regulator backed an industry plan to share masts and build new towers in very remote areas.

Mobile operators spent months thrashing out an agreement to allow access to each other’s masts in rural areas to improve patchy coverage, but it was contingent on Ofcom, the telecoms regulator, revising the rules of an impending sale of spectrum for 5G services. The regulator on Friday confirmed the changes had been agreed.

Poor mobile phone coverage has been a longstanding problem for customers and businesses in rural areas of the UK. The government had threatened to force a system called “national roaming” on the industry to fill in so-called mobile “not spots” by allowing a customer’s phone to automatically roam on to the strongest signal available.

The industry instead said it would set up a new company that would allow them to use each other’s masts and to build new towers in areas where there is no coverage at all.

Nicky Morgan, the culture secretary, inherited the plan from her predecessor, Jeremy Wright, and said that the support would boost 4G coverage to 95 per cent of the UK by 2025. Coverage is currently 91 per cent, which is considered “adequate” by the regulator.

“We are closing in on a deal with the mobile network operators so those living in rural areas will be able to get the fast and reliable mobile coverage they need and deserve,” Ms Morgan said.

Mobile operators will spend £530m to improve coverage across their own networks and pledged that a pot of up to £500m would also be made available to build new masts to tackle “total” not spots once the deal is formally signed. The Emergency Services Network, built by EE as part of a government contract, will also be opened up and could extend the reach of mobile coverage to an additional 2 per cent of the country.

A formal deal is not expected until the new year as the legal contracts are being agreed between mobile operators and the government.

However, the industry has started to prepare for the launch of the so-called shared rural network with teams from different operators working together to access each other’s network infrastructure.

Scott Petty, chief technology officer at Vodafone UK, said that consumers should start to see the benefits of a stronger signal across multiple operators at the end of next year, when construction on sites to fill in partial “not spots” is due to get under way. He added the “next phase” of providing coverage in logistically difficult areas that were currently without any mobile access would begin soon after.

“We need to hit the ground running,” said Mark Evans, chief executive of O2. “Whatever Brexit holds, the UK needs brilliant connectivity and this is one step in the right direction.”