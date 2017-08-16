Urban Outfitters stands out as retailers offer some relief

Urban Outfitters soared on Wednesday in New York, after the retailer’s better than expected results offered some relief to investors.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share came in at 45 cents, topping the 36 cents that was the average of analysts’ predictions, according to Bloomberg. It helped propel the group’s shares up by almost a fifth to $20.13 on Wednesday to levels last seen in May.

But the company’s stock is still down more than 29 per cent for the year, and despite not being as bad as feared, its chief executive Richard Hayne accepted the results showed weakness.

Apparel retailers catering to younger people have been hard hit in recent years by declining mall traffic, changing tastes and the rise of cheaper fast fashion chains such as Forever 21 and H&M.

“With shares shorted, expectations low, and results not as weak as anticipated, shares should have found a bottom today,” noted analysts at Jefferies.

For the three months to the end of July, Urban said like-for-like sales — a measure of sales online and at stores that have been open for more than 12 months — slumped 4.9 per cent, the most in seven years, as its fashion offerings failed to resonate with millennials.

The company behind Free People, Anthropologie and its eponymous brand stores saw net sales drop 2 per cent year on year to $873m.

Net income tumbled by more than a third to slightly less than $50m after the company was forced to sharply ramp up markdowns at its stores in order to clear inventories. The heavy discounting dealt a blow to the group’s gross margins during the quarter and raised further questions over the effectiveness of Urban’s turnround efforts.

“While we are disappointed in our second-quarter performance, we have a number of initiatives under way including: speed to customer, international growth, wholesale expansion and digital investments,” Mr Hayne said.

The declines were slightly offset by sales gains at Free People and its wholesale business. Still, the results will only underscore the difficulties of operating in the teen retail space.

Other retailers also saw gains. Gap gained 2.1 per cent to $22.53 on hopes that its earnings on Thursday may offer relief in line with that seen from Urban. Target rose off the back of positive earnings. The S&P 500 retailing index notched up 0.9 per cent gains, ahead of the broader index which moved 0.3 per cent higher to 2,472. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5 per cent to 6,364 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved 0.3 per cent higher to 22,070.

The broad retail gains came in spite of early morning losses for ecommerce group Amazon, the largest constituent of the S&P 500 retail index, following remarks from President Donald Trump that the company has done “great damage to taxpayers” with its challenge to traditional bricks and mortar shops.